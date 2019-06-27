This foreign policy debate is brought to you by the Obama era.

The only other extended foreign policy exchange of the night concerned Afghanistan. Gabbard and Representative Tim Ryan tangled over the question of troop withdrawal from the home of America’s longest war, and Ryan briefly seemed to suggest the Taliban, rather than Osama bin Laden, attacked the U.S. on 9/11.

This year—2019—has been marked by the biggest trade war so far in the twenty-first century. It has also seen a special-counsel investigation and blockbuster 450-page report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. And don’t forget the beginnings of a dramatic reevaluation of the alliance with Saudi Arabia. It’s a relationship that has embroiled the U.S. in a disastrous proxy war in Yemen, and one on which President Trump has doubled down with arms sales, despite mounting evidence regarding KSA’s assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Yet all that—along with China, Russian expansion, and other Gulf State influence on U.S. foreign policy—got very little attention, mentioned only in a rapid-fire round fifteen minutes from closing time, where candidates had to name the “biggest geopolitical threats” to the U.S.

The international implications of climate change were largely ignored, as well. Four candidates did mention “climate change” as the nation’s biggest geopolitical threat during the lightening round, but beyond that, they kept it close to home. Candidates discussed a domestic carbon tax, but had little to say about international pacts like the Paris Agreement, or coordination on readiness for mass conflicts as food and water shortages crop up—that would be addressing a global threat in a global context.