The Supreme Court Seems Oddly Ambivalent About Being Lied To

Why would the secretary of commerce insist on adding a question that could undermine something as vital as the census? Ross told Congress and the public that he acted at the request of the Department of Justice. The DOJ purportedly needed the data to enforce the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA). It doesn’t, though. DOJ officials have been enforcing the VRA since its inception without a citizenship question, which was dropped from the census short form in 1950. Census Bureau officials also warned that by reducing participation, asking the question could actually give the Justice Department a less accurate count of the voting-age citizen population than what’s available with current statistical models.



The more likely explanation is that the Trump administration hoped to dissuade immigrant and noncitizen participation in the census. Emails uncovered during litigation revealed that Ross had actually pressured the Justice Department to make the request so he’d have a pretext to add the question. Ross also later admitted that he had made the decision in consultation with some of the Trump administration’s leading anti-immigrant figures at the time, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, White House adviser Steve Bannon, and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. Though it would corrupt a decade of vital federal data, adding the question would also boost electoral representation in whiter, more conservative, and more rural parts of the country at the expense of more diverse regions.

The Supreme Court faced a similar dilemma with regard to Trump administration policy last year. President Trump’s travel ban, which blocked most visa travel from a half-dozen Muslim-majority countries, clearly sprang from the president’s religious animus: Its origins trace back to December 2015, when then-candidate Trump demanded a “total and complete shutdown” of Muslims entering the United States. As time went on, he switched to calling for “extreme vetting” to disguise the proposal’s motivations. Lower courts had no problem discerning the president’s motive and intent. (It helped that early versions of the ban were poorly drafted and legally shoddy by any standard.) But the Supreme Court, led by Roberts, accepted his ex post facto rationale for the ban’s third iteration. When the justices heard oral arguments on this newer census case in April, the court’s conservatives seemed ready to repeat history.