The Supreme Court Seems Oddly Ambivalent About Being Lied To

On Thursday, five justices handed the Trump administration its first major defeat in the high court, narrowly rejecting the administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s liberals to order the Census Bureau to reconsider the matter, a process that may go past the deadlines next week required to print the questionnaires on time.

It was never really a mystery why the Trump administration sought to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census: to bolster white political power by reducing nonwhite participation. Nonetheless, the Justice Department, representing the Trump Administration, had asked the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court’s ruling and sign off on the constitutionality of the new question. Roberts, writing for the majority, declined. “If judicial review is to be more than an empty ritual, it must demand something better than the explanation offered for the action taken in this case,” he wrote.

The Constitution requires the federal government to count every person inside the United States every ten years for representational and redistricting purposes: With the sole exception of the U.S. Senate, every federal and state legislative body uses census data when redrawing its seats and districts—and thus the geography of American political power—once every decade. Congress also uses the count to allocate hundreds of billions of dollars in federal programs to the states. Academics, businesses, and nonprofits draw upon its statistics on race, gender, income, and more on a daily basis. It’s the lifeblood of American governance.

The case known as Department of Commerce v. New York began last year, when Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, whose department oversees the Census Bureau, announced that the next census would feature a citizenship question for the first time in 20 years. Census Bureau staffers warned that it would warp the accuracy of the count, reducing participation by immigrant and noncitizen households by at least 5.8 percent (a Census Bureau study published this month raised that figure to 8 percent). That level of noncompliance could result in an undercount of thousands of residents, depriving them of millions of dollars in federal funds that they would otherwise be eligible to receive. Some states, especially those with large immigrant populations, could lose seats in the House of Representatives and votes in the Electoral College depending on the outcome.