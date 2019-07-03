America’s Once and Future Concentration Camp

In anticipation of this, I’d worn a blue polo shirt with a Combat Infantryman Badge embroidered on the chest, over my heart; “Afghanistan” was sewn below it in yellow san-serif font, in case anyone missed the badge’s significance. I showed the border guard my driver’s license and he asked where we were going; Back to Marfa, I said. Where were we coming from? Cibolo Creek Ranch. He waved us through. I was glad.

In Marfa, the feds had looked like they were on a near war-footing. Set against the carefully cultivated minimalist-artist-meets-methed-up-cowboy vibe of the West Texas town, it was hard for agents to blend in. Walking Bella at night, I could see an array of low-visibility SUVs and pickup trucks, including one with an orb-like surveillance camera mounted on a telescoping pole, parked around Presidio County’s stunning Second Empire–style courthouse. There were subdued prisoner-transport vans operated by G4S security, and then the cornucopia of marked law enforcement Border Patrol and Sheriff’s Department vehicles. A military-style humvee was stashed almost out of sight behind a sheriff’s station; twice that week, I saw trainloads of military equipment passing through on the rail line that bisects the town.

We had ridden out northwest from Marfa proper to see “Prada Marfa,” a fake Prada store installed in the desert as a piece of federally funded abstract performance art on the south side of Highway 90, which runs parallel to the U.S.–Mexico border. On the way, we saw a giant gray blimp in the air, tethered to a concrete pad off the highway. Once ubiquitous around U.S. bases in Afghanistan and Iraq to protect against insurgent attacks, these blimps were part of the Tethered Aerostat Radar System; their prime directive in the U.S., according to the Air Force, is “to provide low-level radar surveillance data in support of federal agencies involved in the nation’s drug interdiction program.” Similarly tethered drug-spotting blimps may find you at other spots along the border: in Arizona, by Yuma or Fort Huachuca; by Deming, in New Mexico; in Marfa and at two other sites in Texas. One flies in Puerto Rico, and yet another is tethered at Cudjoe Key in South Florida. For a time, the Florida blimp also moonlit as a transmitter, rising and falling on a schedule so American-produced Radio y Televisión Martí could delight audiences in nearby Cuba with broadcast glimpses of the contraband American dream.