Restoring Democracy Is Not Open to Debate

For Gillibrand, political inequality is the roadblock to reform. And mounting evidence suggests that this is indeed the case; the wealthy hold significant sway over politics whereas the rest of the population is virtually devoid of meaningful influence. If political power is democratized, the senator argued, “We can guarantee healthcare as a right, not a privilege. We can deal with institutional racism. We can take on income inequality, and we can take on the corporate corruption that runs Washington.” And to do this, she called for the public financing of elections.

While there are at least ten other candidates who have endorsed public financing, Gillibrand’s proposal is uniquely detailed and aggressive. Under her plan, every voter would receive up to $600 worth of vouchers to give to eligible federal candidates. Such a program would greatly increase the political power of ordinary Americans and lower the barrier to entry for political candidates without wealthy donor connections.

On Wednesday night, candidate Beto O’Rourke also made a strong case for how progressive change is predicated on democracy reform—though, unlike Gillibrand, he did not make this theme the through line of his debate performance.

“Right now, we have a system that favors those who can pay for access and outcomes,” the former Texas Congressman explained. O’Rourke intoned for “a new democracy that is revived because we have returned power to the people, no PACs, no gerrymandering, automatic and same-day voter registration to bring in more voters, and a new Voting Rights Act to get rid of the barriers that are in place now.” Only then, he explained, will all Americans have a voice in our democracy, and because of that, politicians will be motivated to make the economy work for everybody.

The centrality of democracy reform as a means of enacting change is not new. Such a message played a significant role in 2016 when Donald Trump, capitalizing on a sense among voters that the system is rigged, called out his Republican rivals for taking campaign contributions from the ultra-wealthy, while he took the stage to chants of “drain the swamp.”