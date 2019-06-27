A Partisan Supreme Court Upholds Partisan Power

Thursday’s ruling comes as no surprise. The Supreme Court’s conservative bloc has spent more than a decade deciding cases in ways that shift the balance of American political power away from the American people. In Citizens United and McCutcheon, the court boosted the influence of wealthy donors and well-funded superPACs by striking down key campaign-finance laws. In Shelby County v. Holder, the justices made it easier for states to suppress voter participation by gutting the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The result is a less representative political system.

Rucho v. Common Cause may be the Roberts Court’s most consequential blow to American democracy yet. It will embolden state lawmakers to redraw legislative maps for maximal partisan gain after next year’s census. It will empower the most radical voices in each party by making general elections less competitive. It will encourage other anti-democratic practices by state lawmakers who seek more control. And with Republicans set to reap the most rewards, the ruling bolsters a growing Democratic movement to expand the Supreme Court.

At issue in the case were disputes over unfair legislative districts in two states. In Rucho, the lower federal courts struck down North Carolina Republicans’ aggressive effort to curb Democratic electoral influence. They were hardly subtle about it. “I think electing Republicans is better than electing Democrats,” one of the redistricting commission’s GOP chairs said at the time. “So I drew this map to help foster what I think is better for the country.” Republicans won ten of its 13 congressional districts in 2018 despite a roughly even partisan divide in the state.