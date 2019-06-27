A Partisan Supreme Court Upholds Partisan Power

At issue in the case were disputes over unfair legislative districts in two states. In Rucho, the lower federal courts struck down North Carolina Republicans’ aggressive effort to curb Democratic electoral influence. They were hardly subtle about it. “I think electing Republicans is better than electing Democrats,” one of the redistricting commission’s GOP chairs said at the time. “So I drew this map to help foster what I think is better for the country.” Republicans won ten of its 13 congressional districts in 2018 despite a roughly even partisan divide in the state.

The justices merged the case with Benisek v. Lamone, which arose from a dispute over Maryland’s sixth congressional district. Republicans frequently won the seat until the state’s Democratic legislature redrew its boundaries in 2011. After shifting roughly 750,000 voters around, the redrawn district had 24,000 more registered Democrats and 66,000 fewer registered Republicans. What was a GOP-leaning seat before the 2012 election became a solid Democratic seat in every election held in the sixth district since then.

“Wait a second,” you might be thinking to yourself. “Didn’t the Supreme Court take up partisan gerrymandering last term?” Indeed they did. The justices heard two cases together: the Maryland case at an earlier stage in its proceedings, as well as one on Wisconsin’s state legislative maps. In both cases, the lower courts had ruled that the districts in question violated the Constitution by excessively favoring one political party. Many observers at the time expected the court would either set a nationwide standard for weighing partisan gerrymandering claims or rule that it was beyond the federal courts’ power to remedy.

Instead, the court punted the cases on technical and procedural grounds. The outcome signaled that Kennedy wasn’t yet ready to sign off on a legal standard that would tell the lower courts when a state legislature went too far. Kennedy’s retirement from the court that same day last year meant that he never would. At the time, nobody was certain how Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Kennedy’s replacement, would rule on partisan gerrymandering. Time has affirmed what was always the probability: He would not break ranks with his conservative colleagues on the issue.

Gerrymandering isn’t entirely beyond the court’s purview. The justices have often intervened in cases where state lawmakers used the process to reduce the political power of racial minorities. But the Supreme Court had never ruled that a redistricting process where a political party sought to entrench itself on partisan grounds violated the Constitution. Many of the court’s members have expressed distaste for partisan gerrymandering, and for good reason: It subverts a fundamental principle of democracy by allowing lawmakers to choose their voters instead of the other way around. The sticking point was how to determine when redrawn legislative maps cross the line.