New Orleans Braces for a One-Two Weather Punch

In Louisiana, there are two types of levees: those that protect the coast from an ocean storm surge, and those that are designed to keep the Mississippi River in its current course. Katrina caused a failure of the storm surge levees. This week, the river levees—which were first built after the historic 1927 flood—are being put to the test for the first time in modern history.

As much as 15 to 20 inches of additional rain is possible this weekend as the storm moves inland, according to the latest weather models. And because Barry’s storm surge could essentially block the flow of the river from reaching the Gulf of Mexico, the National Weather Service now forecasts that the Mississippi may rise to 20 feet—the highest crest since 1927, before the modern levee and spillway protection system was completed. In New Orleans, the river levees are only 20 feet high in some places.

In recent years, extreme river floods have begun happening with increasing frequency as the spring rains arrive earlier each year as the atmosphere warms. In 2011, a flood came dangerously close to breaking the levee system upstream from New Orleans. At that time, officials feared that in a worst-case scenario, parts of the levee system could “slide into the river” if the earthen barriers became too saturated with floodwaters.



A river levee breach would be an entirely different type of flooding disaster than what occurred during Hurricane Katrina, but possibly no less devastating. Depending on where exactly a breach occurred, it may not be possible to return the Mississippi River to its previous state. This would cripple America’s agricultural and petrochemical industries, deal a potentially fatal blow to New Orleans, and change the course of American history.

Of course, it’s possible none of this will happen. But the odds are growing that, if not this week, it will happen someday soon. Even if Barry steers away from Louisiana, this won’t be the last time the region has to deal with the dual threat of extreme late-season flooding and extreme early-season hurricanes. As the climate continues to warm, the atmosphere will continue to be able to hold more moisture, increasing the likelihood of intense rainfall in already-wet areas.