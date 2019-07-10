New Orleans Braces for a One-Two Weather Punch

Of course, it’s possible none of this will happen. But the odds are growing that, if not this week, it will happen someday soon. Even if Barry steers away from Louisiana, this won’t be the last time the region has to deal with the dual threat of extreme late-season flooding and extreme early-season hurricanes. As the climate continues to warm, the atmosphere will continue to be able to hold more moisture, increasing the likelihood of intense rainfall in already-wet areas.

The region is not prepared for this increasing threat. More than a decade after Katrina, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has only just finished the reconstruction of the storm surge levees after Katrina in the past year. That reconstruction came at a cost of $14 billion—and already, the Corps has noticed problems with the system, which is settling at a faster rate than expected when it was designed in 2007 and may no longer be able to provide adequate protection from the rising seas.

Overlapping extreme-weather events aren’t just a New Orleans problem. In November, a team of researchers found that unless carbon emissions are greatly reduced, by the end of the century many parts of the world would face overlapping disasters most of the time. Drought will worsen the water scarcity caused by the over-pumping of aquifers. Rising sea levels will make the storm surge from hurricanes even more destructive. The combination of extreme heat and wildfire smoke will create widespread public health crises. These disaster overlaps, they said, would magnify the intensity of the climate crisis and “pose a broad threat to humanity.”