The Man Who Fell to Earth

This is all, to be fair, normal campaign stuff: You contrast yourself with your opponents, whom you lump together and berate. But it’s a telling shift in strategy for Biden. He entered the race reminding voters, at every opportunity, that he was not just another candidate: He was the frontrunner, the most electable candidate, the only Democrat guaranteed to defeat Trump. This strategy necessitated a certain distance from the day-to-day of retail campaigning, however. If Biden had to get his hands dirty, after all, it would be proof that not every Democrat assumed him to be the nominee—that he wouldn’t necessarily coast to victory on a bleached white smile, several hundred million dollars in corporate money, and endless references to his former boss.



Now, several months into the primary, Biden is having to act like a normal candidate, and he’s clearly not prepared for it. Acting avuncular has always been his meal ticket—it is, after all, the basis of the Obama-era “Uncle Joe” caricature that underlies much of his popularity. Whenever Biden instead has to defend his record and articulate his ideas, he tends to stumble. Standing as the “elder statesman” can quickly translate to just plain “old” when you have to explain your politics.



Now Biden must actually try to win over voters, as opposed to just standing back and waiting for them flock to him. That is what most candidates understand politics to be, but Biden—who has never run anything close to a successful presidential campaign—appears to be struggling with the concept. After spending the first part of the year cosplaying in the stratosphere, acting as if he’d already won the nomination, he’s now fallen back among the mere contenders. It could prove a tougher run with feet of clay—but running for president isn’t supposed to be easy. It’s rather disquieting Biden didn’t know that before; it would be disqualifying if he doesn’t learn that now.

