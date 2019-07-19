Mississippi Quotes John Roberts to Defend Its Racist Election Law

When the court first agreed to hear Gill and a similar case, many observers expected the justices would clarify whether and how the federal courts should intervene in cases of extreme partisan gerrymandering. Instead, they told the lower courts to reconsider whether the plaintiffs had each been harmed by the Wisconsin gerrymander. “[The plaintiff’s case is] about group political interests, not individual legal rights,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority. “But this Court is not responsible for vindicating generalized partisan preferences. The Court’s constitutionally prescribed role is to vindicate the individual rights of the people appearing before it.”

This conceptualization of gerrymandering doesn’t make sense if you think about it for more than five minutes. Wisconsin’s challenged map warped the entire state legislature in favor of Republicans, a clear aggregate effect that might not be apparent in each district in isolation. Nonetheless, Roberts’s words gave Mississippi the ammunition it needed. “Plaintiffs allege no facts to show that they live in ‘cracked’ or ‘packed’ districts,” the state argued, citing language from Gill. “Thus, the court should not allow Plaintiffs to pursue this ‘case about group political interests’ because Plaintiffs do not allege the abridgment of any individual legal rights and the Court is ‘not responsible for vindicating generalized partisan preferences.’”

On the allegation that the system violated the one-person, one vote rule, Mississippi turned to the Supreme Court’s most recent decision on partisan gerrymandering for help. “That is nothing more than a partisan gerrymandering claim over which the Court has no jurisdiction,” the state argued, citing last month’s ruling in Rucho v. Common Cause. That case decided what the ruling in Gill had only delayed. Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by the other four conservative justices, held that the federal courts lacked the power to remedy cases of partisan gerrymandering.

Mississippi drew upon Roberts’s language at length to question the idea that this year’s statewide elections would fall along the racial lines described by the plaintiffs. “Voters elect individual candidates in individual districts, and their selections depend on the issues that matter to them, the quality of the candidates, the tone of the candidates’ campaigns, the performance of an incumbent, national events or local issues that drive voter turnout, and other considerations,” Roberts wrote in Rucho. “Many voters split their tickets. Others never register with a political party, and vote for candidates from both major parties at different points during their lifetimes.” Citing those words, Mississippi argued that it is “impossible to predict how and why voters act.”

The plaintiffs disagreed. They argued that the state’s electorate is “highly racially polarized,” with black voters overwhelmingly voting Democratic and white voters overwhelmingly voting Republican. “For example, in the two U.S. Senate elections in Mississippi in 2008, African-American voters supported the Democratic candidates by an estimated 90 percent, and white voters supported the Republican candidates by an estimated 81 percent to 90 percent,” they told the court. “The results of the most recent gubernatorial race further demonstrate this division. There, Republican candidate Phil Bryant defeated Democratic candidate Robert Gray by prevailing in every single one of the 80 majority-white House districts.” Since only roughly one-third of districts are majority-black, the average Democratic candidate will find it much harder to win a race than the average Republican candidate, even if he or she wins the popular vote.

If the courts can’t intervene, what’s left for Mississippi voters to do? In Rucho, Roberts wrote that voters could turn to other mechanisms to remedy structural problems like partisan gerrymandering. He pointed to two avenues for change. One was congressional action—but the Constitution’s federalist structure likely prevents Congress from changing how states hold non-federal statewide elections. The other was by ballot initiative. In Mississippi, signatures on initiative petitions must be evenly distributed among the five congressional districts as they existed after the 1990 census. That leaves amending the state constitution by a two-thirds vote in both houses of the legislature. In short, in order to change the statewide election system, reformers in Mississippi would need the assent of those who benefit the most from it.

Anyone with a page of history and a volume of logic, to paraphrase Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, can understand why Mississippi’s statewide election system exists: to give an electoral edge to candidates preferred by white voters over those preferred by black voters. But the Roberts Court’s rulings on structural democracy ask that judges look away from what’s right in front of them. Voters are treated as atomized participants in the democratic process, so that systemic disenfranchisement can be dismissed as mere supposition. Historical and political trends are politely ignored, and so are their effects. The result does not guarantee white supremacy on its own, but it makes white supremacy considerably harder to fight.