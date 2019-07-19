Mississippi Quotes John Roberts to Defend Its Racist Election Law

Mississippi did not challenge the plaintiffs’ assertions about history. Instead, it argued they had no right to bring the case at all, telling the court that the plaintiffs lacked legal standing to bring the case because they had not proved that the system would injure them as individuals. “That allegation is the epitome of a generalized grievance over which the Court lacks jurisdiction,” Mississippi told the court. The state relied on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Gill v. Whitford last year, where the justices returned to the lower courts a challenge to Wisconsin’s gerrymandered state legislative maps.

When the court first agreed to hear Gill and a similar case, many observers expected the justices would clarify whether and how the federal courts should intervene in cases of extreme partisan gerrymandering. Instead, they told the lower courts to reconsider whether the plaintiffs had each been harmed by the Wisconsin gerrymander. “[The plaintiff’s case is] about group political interests, not individual legal rights,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority. “But this Court is not responsible for vindicating generalized partisan preferences. The Court’s constitutionally prescribed role is to vindicate the individual rights of the people appearing before it.”

This conceptualization of gerrymandering doesn’t make sense if you think about it for more than five minutes. Wisconsin’s challenged map warped the entire state legislature in favor of Republicans, a clear aggregate effect that might not be apparent in each district in isolation. Nonetheless, Roberts’s words gave Mississippi the ammunition it needed. “Plaintiffs allege no facts to show that they live in ‘cracked’ or ‘packed’ districts,” the state argued, citing language from Gill. “Thus, the court should not allow Plaintiffs to pursue this ‘case about group political interests’ because Plaintiffs do not allege the abridgment of any individual legal rights and the Court is ‘not responsible for vindicating generalized partisan preferences.’”