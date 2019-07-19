Biden’s Pitch to Voters: Dream Small

It was arguably the first broad policy disagreement between leading candidates in the 2020 Democratic primary, though it was largely overshadowed by coverage of Donald Trump’s racist attacks on four Democratic members of Congress. For Biden, it was also meant as something of a reset. He had tried to fly above the fray through the first few months of the primary; now, with the release of the plan, he was getting down to business.



Biden’s modest health care proposal is clearly intended to underline what he believes are his strengths. It is a clear, unrepentant extension of the centerpiece of Barack Obama’s legacy, the Affordable Care Act. It is a plan designed to remind voters that Biden once worked for a guy that nearly every Democratic voter holds in high esteem—which is still what likely supports the former veep’s frontrunner status. It is also, perhaps more importantly, designed to reassure skittish Democrats. While most of the field is following Sanders’s lead and embracing universal health care—and, in many instances, advocating the phaseout of private health insurance—Biden is betting that small fixes to the status quo make for the best politics.



“Under the proposal I have, you would be able to keep your insurance with your employer if your employer is still prepared to pay for the insurance,” Biden said, echoing Obama’s speeches on the Affordable Care Act. This 2020 proposal would include a buy-in to a public option that resembles Medicare, and it would also use tax increases on the wealthy to expand coverage—though Biden’s plan, unlike Medicare for All, would still leave millions without any insurance. The former vice president has defended this on the stump by arguing that an incremental approach is best, calling a public option “the quickest ... most rational way to get universal coverage.” Biden has also labeled Medicare for All “risky.”



An incremental approach was pitched as an instantly helpful and politically pragmatic path toward universal coverage when Democrats first took up health care reform back in 2009. But, while the Affordable Care Act has increased insurance coverage, no one would argue the law directly paves the way toward universal health care. Instead of pushing to expand its remit, Democrats have spent the last decade fighting to protect it from waves of attacks from the right.



Biden’s health care plan is yet another example of the kind of thinking that has plagued Democrats over the past several decades. Rather than presenting a bold vision for the country, Biden is promising a steady hand guiding a slightly improved version of what people already have. It’s supposed to be a pitch to voters in the party’s moderate and conservative wings—but it is perhaps more identifiably an appeal to many donors who are concerned about Democrats’ evolution leftward and growing distaste for corporate power.

