Reformed Climate Deniers Don’t Deserve Redemption

Most converts should feel welcome in the political discussion about climate change; it’s a virtue to admit fault, after all. But those like Luntz—who actively furthered the climate crisis and continues to refuse to admit it—should be shunned. They have no practical use in the extremely urgent effort to solve global warming. They helped to break the world, and thus can’t be trusted to help fix it.

Luntz is not the first agent of climate denial to admit he was in the wrong. Jerry Taylor, the president of the Niskanen Center, a libertarian-leaning think tank, has said that he was “a pretty good warrior” for climate skeptics and deniers in the 1990s. But by the early 2000s he started to come around, and eventually grew to understand that he had been misled. Jim Bridenstine, while a GOP member of Congress from Oklahoma, once spouted some of the most tired of denier talking points on the floor of the House of Representatives: He claimed global temperatures had stopped rising in the early 2000s, that “sun output and ocean cycles” were responsible for any changes, and talked about the Medieval Warm Period and Little Ice Age as if they blew the lid off a conspiracy. After Bridenstine’s contentious confirmation last year as the administrator of NASA, though, he has publicly accepted the scientific consensus.

Richard Muller, a former physicist at Berkeley (now professor emeritus), also once had serious doubts about what climate science was really telling us. He even set up a research organization called Berkeley Earth to essentially check the rest of the scientific community’s work. But through that work, he eventually concluded that human-caused warming was real. “Call me a converted skeptic,” he wrote in a 2012 New York Times op-ed.

Democratic Senator Brian Schatz thinks converts like these could help solve the climate crisis—which is why he invited Luntz to last month’s hearing. “There’s not any one person that is going to change the minds of Republican politicians,” he told me in a phone call. “The object of the game is to solve climate change, not to punish those who have gotten us to this point.” It’s an understandable position. Schatz wants to bring as many voices to the conversation as possible, in the hopes that it might break the dam of Republican resistance and ease our collective path forward.

But Luntz’s messaging expertise is for public consumption, and the relevant Republican resistance at this point is from politicians. The public, for the most part, has come around on the dangerous reality of climate change; Gallup polling from earlier this year found that for the first time, more than half the country qualifies as “concerned believers”—meaning they think climate change is a big, worrisome problem. At the same time, what Gallup calls the “mixed middle” has diminished. Those are the people who hold conflicting sets of views, such as that warming is a problem but that humans aren’t responsible, or that humans are responsible but we don’t need to do much to fix it.