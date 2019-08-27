Vasily Grossman’s Lost Epic

Meanwhile, Grossman was hard at work on Stalingrad. This huge, sweeping novel begins the stories of many of the characters from Life and Fate, including the Shaposhnikov family. Through the eyes of Grossman’s wide-ranging cast, we experience June 22, 1941, the day Germany invaded the USSR and transformed Soviet life forever. Some of his protagonists are officers or privates in the army; others contribute their scientific or managerial skills to wartime industry, or work at hospitals or orphanages; many are forced to flee east, further from the front lines. We see people killed, captured, or wounded by the Germans, struggling to keep their besieged city running, fearing for their loved ones, receiving devastating news, and trying to maintain a semblance of normal life, against all odds.

In 1952, the literary journal Novy Mir began publishing the novel, which editors had retitled For a Just Cause. It was greeted with critical and popular enthusiasm and was even nominated by the Writers’ Union for a Stalin Prize. But in the month the first installment appeared, members of the Jewish Anti-Fascist Committee were put on trial, to be executed the following month. This was the beginning of Stalin’s “anti-cosmopolitan” campaign, which soon escalated into the “Doctors’ Plot,” a paranoid fantasy about a conspiracy by Jewish doctors to poison Stalin and other leaders. Grossman, a Jewish author, was denounced in the press and by his editors. His career, and likely his life, were saved by Stalin’s death in March 1953. In 1956, after the beginning of de-Stalinization, the novel was censored and published once again, this time removing positive references to Stalin.

Censorship shaped Stalingrad in more subtle ways too. While working on the novel, Grossman was engaged in a continuous struggle with editors who wanted to redact the politically dangerous Jewish theme, and he had to find more and more indirect ways to approach his subject. You can see this writing between the lines in the most poignant plotline in Stalingrad, the story of Ludmila Shaposhnikova’s husband, a Jewish nuclear physicist named Viktor Shtrum—clearly modeled on his author—and his mother, who remained in her Ukrainian hometown after the outbreak of war. As he waits for news of her, Viktor has a prophetic dream about a room whose inhabitants have left all of a sudden, in the middle of the night. Though he doesn’t spell it out, we know—as Grossman’s contemporaries would have known—that Viktor’s mother is almost certainly dead. His dream is not only about his mother; it is a premonition of the pillaged homes of millions of Eastern European Jews, the loss of a whole civilization.