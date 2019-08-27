Vasily Grossman’s Lost Epic

In 1952, the literary journal Novy Mir began publishing the novel, which editors had retitled For a Just Cause. It was greeted with critical and popular enthusiasm and was even nominated by the Writers’ Union for a Stalin Prize. But in the month the first installment appeared, members of the Jewish Anti-Fascist Committee were put on trial, to be executed the following month. This was the beginning of Stalin’s “anti-cosmopolitan” campaign, which soon escalated into the “Doctors’ Plot,” a paranoid fantasy about a conspiracy by Jewish doctors to poison Stalin and other leaders. Grossman, a Jewish author, was denounced in the press and by his editors. His career, and likely his life, were saved by Stalin’s death in March 1953. In 1956, after the beginning of de-Stalinization, the novel was censored and published once again, this time removing positive references to Stalin.

Censorship shaped Stalingrad in more subtle ways too. While working on the novel, Grossman was engaged in a continuous struggle with editors who wanted to redact the politically dangerous Jewish theme, and he had to find more and more indirect ways to approach his subject. You can see this writing between the lines in the most poignant plotline in Stalingrad, the story of Ludmila Shaposhnikova’s husband, a Jewish nuclear physicist named Viktor Shtrum—clearly modeled on his author—and his mother, who remained in her Ukrainian hometown after the outbreak of war. As he waits for news of her, Viktor has a prophetic dream about a room whose inhabitants have left all of a sudden, in the middle of the night. Though he doesn’t spell it out, we know—as Grossman’s contemporaries would have known—that Viktor’s mother is almost certainly dead. His dream is not only about his mother; it is a premonition of the pillaged homes of millions of Eastern European Jews, the loss of a whole civilization.

Soon Viktor receives a final letter from his mother. We see what he does after reading it, but we do not have access to its contents. Robert Chandler believes that “rather than toning her letter down to make it acceptable, [Grossman] took a conscious decision simply to leave a blank space, to replace her letter by an explicit, audible silence.” This blank space is devastating in its own way, evoking not only Nazi crimes but also the postwar persecution of Soviet Jews and their erasure from public memory.

Only in Life and Fate do we find out what the letter said. By then, Grossman was no longer willing to make any concessions to censorship, and this later novel is among the most devastating accounts of the Holocaust ever written. There Viktor’s mother’s letter appears in full, detailing her feelings as the Germans arrive, as her neighbors expel her from her room and seize her possessions, as she is sent to the Jewish ghetto, as she hears that Jewish prisoners are being forced to dig a deep ditch outside town, as she prepares for death. She tells her son that the Germans have reminded her of what she had forgotten—that she is a Jew—and her letter makes Viktor, too, come to fully understand his own vulnerability, even in the relative safety of Soviet territory.

War and Peace towered above all other novels for Russians during World War II, and it inspired Stalingrad and Life and Fate, with their extended family of protagonists and their philosophical and historical digressions. Grossman admired Tolstoy’s lucid, approachable literary style, and, like Tolstoy, he can paint a vivid picture of almost any sort of person. The opening chapters of Stalingrad move from an awkward encounter between Hitler and Mussolini to the heartrending moment when a Russian villager receives his call-up papers and worries that he can’t leave his family enough firewood to see them through the winter.

One marked difference between Grossman and Tolstoy is in their depiction of women. Grossman offers convincing portraits of women of all kinds—and there were many kinds of women in the Soviet Union, especially in wartime. Tolstoy could never have imagined Alexandra Shaposhnikova, an elderly intellectual, passionate about her job monitoring the air quality of industrial workplaces, or Sofya Levinton, a never-married, middle-aged surgeon and Red Army major who spent years on scientific expeditions to Central Asia. For Grossman, a woman’s capacity to be a principal character does not end with her reproductive years.

Grossman’s skill at characterization extends beyond the world of the human. A worn hand mirror in which a girl admires herself, a toddler’s faded trousers, “wooden spoons with edges nibbled away by impatient childish teeth” seem to come alive as they register the end of the home life that they once furnished. As Stalingrad is bombed, Grossman writes, “Buildings began to die, just as people die. Tall, thin houses toppled to one side, killed on the spot; stockier, sturdier houses trembled and swayed, their chests and bellies gashed open and exposing what had always been hidden from view.” Meanwhile, people imagine themselves as objects helpless against the momentum of history. As he prepares to go to war, one man experiences “the horror that a splinter of wood might feel if it suddenly realized that it was not moving of its own accord past the river’s green banks but was being carried by the insuperable power of the water.”

Stalingrad is an extreme case of a “loose baggy monster,” but the lesser sections—for example, chapters on a wartime coal mine, added at the behest of editors—fade from memory quickly, while Grossman’s exquisite sensory details linger. You feel the sharpened perceptions of people who know they may be saying goodbye to their homes, their land, their families for the last time; that this may be their last meal, their last kiss, their last conversation. You feel the joy the characters take, in a time of frequent hunger, in a bag of white flour or a briefcase full of butter, sturgeon, and caviar. And you take in the smell of different substances as they burn, the way explosions sound when they’re muffled and blurred by bunker walls.

Just before Viktor reads his mother’s final letter, which has passed through many hands, and which he briefly mistook for a chocolate bar, he goes out into a garden after it has rained:

The moist air was warm and clean; every strawberry leaf, every leaf on every tree, was adorned with a drop of water—and each of these drops was a little egg, ready to release a tiny fish, a glint of sunlight, and Viktor felt that somewhere in the depth of his own breast shone an equally perfect raindrop, an equally brilliant little fish, and he walked about the garden, marveling at the great good that had come his way: life on this earth as a human being.

The next morning, he pulls away the blackout curtain and looks again at the garden. His anguish is only evident in his thought that the dew looks like shattered glass. He expects to be transformed forever by the terrible content of the letter, but when he looks at himself in the mirror, he sees no change. Feeling hungry, he eats a piece of bread. Life goes on.

The beauties and pleasures of the natural world help inspire an almost indomitable will to live; the destruction of the earth is one of the most terrifying dangers posed by war. Grossman describes, in remarkable detail, how birds, rats, dogs, and horses flee from Stalingrad as it burns. Late in the novel, a young Ukrainian refugee who has lost her mind sits “gazing with mad eyes at the dense yellow dust whirling over the steppe,” shouting, “The earth is on fire!...The sky is on fire!” Over the course of human history, many people have wandered, hungry and homeless, across continents. But is it possible to survive a world set on fire?

Like so much of the Soviet-era literature acclaimed in the West, Grossman’s work is celebrated as a warning of the dangers of revolutionary aspirations. In the decades since they’ve become available to English speakers, his novels have been read as cautionary tales of a world comfortingly distant from American or British readers. But today, the camps, the floods of refugees, the annihilation of cities and nature that Grossman documented seem much closer to our own reality. Stalingrad is, among other things, a testament to the human capacity to rally the bravery, altruism, and resilience needed to bring the world back from the brink of destruction.