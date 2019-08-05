Trump’s Reckless New Missile Race

The American network of treaty allies in the Asia-Pacific is expansive and an important advantage. In a world where these partners simply went along with American preferences, post-INF plans for Asia might look straightforward: We could base ground missiles in those places and create a headache for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force by targeting the first island chain—the islands running down from Japan to the Philippines—with conventional, intermediate-range missiles. On this view, American missiles would cause Beijing to think twice before, say, invading Taiwan.

That’s an overly hopeful view. No administration—least of all the Trump administration, which is extorting host nations in the region for support payments—will find it easy to convince allies that they should agree to host American missiles on their soil. Take Japan, the U.S. ally likeliest to come around to the idea of hosting some American post-INF missiles. Tokyo has long had to deal with public opposition to American military activities on Japanese soil, especially in Okinawa. Asking an already troop-weary Japanese public to tolerate massive American missiles on mobile launchers, driving around their towns, will be a hard pill for Tokyo to swallow.

Even if INF opponents had a clear vision for how to deploy new missiles in Asia, those deployments might create bigger strategic headaches for the United States. For instance, the U.S., whether it likes it or not, is in a nuclear deterrence relationship with North Korea. Pyongyang has long bristled at American bomber flights from Guam, which could retaliate against a North Korean nuclear strike within several hours. But one of the American post-INF missiles reportedly under development—a ballistic missile with a range of between 1,800 and 2,500 miles—could, if deployed to Guam, prompt a serious North Korean response. The flight time of such a missile to Pyongyang would be under 20 minutes; deploying a missile that might take out Kim Jong Un in his sleep will encourage North Korea to take dangerous steps itself. Kim might choose to implement a “fail deadly” mechanism, loosening the conditions under which his nuclear arsenal might be used. Even if the United States focuses its new INF deployments in Asia on challenges to China, we’d have to consider the implications for the uneasy relationship with North Korea.