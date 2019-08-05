Trump’s Reckless New Missile Race

Deploying a missile that might take out Kim Jong Un in his sleep will encourage North Korea to take dangerous steps itself.

But within the United States, plenty of power brokers and ideologues have long sought to unshackle themselves from INF restrictions, regardless of Russia’s state of compliance. Many consider the U.S. to be in a new “great power competition” with China and Russia, and many are pushing for American decisions to be driven by new technology and capabilities rather than well-considered strategies. The Trump administration has already signed into law two National Defense Authorization Acts that provide funds to develop post-INF American missiles. The 2020 NDAA, recently passed by the House, originally included $100 million in funding requests for three new missiles capable of flying to ranges previously banned by the treaty.*

Proponents of withdrawal from the INF have owned up to all this before. In December 2018, Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas said he “would rapidly develop the kind of missiles that we need to maintain the stable balance in Europe and also offset China’s missile build-up.” Seconds later, Cotton admitted that questions about where and how to base such missiles “can obviously be controversial, but that would be a decision to be made for the future.” In other words: We’ll procure and build the weapons and figure the strategy out later.

Right now, Asia, not Europe, appears to be the primary geopolitical driver of post-INF missile development in the United States. Many American critics of the INF’s strictures cite Beijing’s substantial missile arsenal, some 95 percent of which is thought to fall in the INF-proscribed category. (Unsurprisingly, China was supportive of the United States and Russia saving the INF treaty, while categorically ruling out its own participation.)

But it doesn’t follow that new U.S. short-range missiles could establish the parity in Asia as they might in Europe. In the 1980s, the United States was able to deploy the Pershing II, a precise, fast-flying, nuclear missile, in Western Europe. The weapon’s range gave it the ability to strike Moscow in a matter of minutes, seriously spooking the Soviet leadership. The Soviet Union had similarly leveraged Europe’s compact geography for its benefit with the deployment of the SS-20 Saber some years earlier, putting major NATO capitals at risk. But aside from the U.S. territory of Guam and a spattering of other U.S. Pacific territories thousands of miles from Chinese shores, there’s simply nowhere in Asia for American ground-based ballistic and cruise missiles to go. The U.S. instead relies on air- and sea-based platforms for long-range power projection in Asia. American basing options for post-INF missiles are very limited—at least until the U.S. has some very difficult conversations with allies.

The American network of treaty allies in the Asia-Pacific is expansive and an important advantage. In a world where these partners simply went along with American preferences, post-INF plans for Asia might look straightforward: We could base ground missiles in those places and create a headache for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force by targeting the first island chain—the islands running down from Japan to the Philippines—with conventional, intermediate-range missiles. On this view, American missiles would cause Beijing to think twice before, say, invading Taiwan.