Trump Is on the Right Side of the Law, For Once

There is a limit, however. “States cannot supplement the exclusive qualifications for president set forth in the text of the Constitution,” Trump’s lawyers argued in their complaint. “Requiring candidates for the presidency to disclose their tax returns as a condition of appearing on a ballot is an unconstitutional qualification for office.” The Supreme Court has not weighed in on this issue in great detail, largely because states historically have refrained from such gamesmanship at the presidential level. It’s possible that the justices might eventually uphold the California law if it reaches them.

But the balance of probability suggests they’ll strike it down. A Supreme Court ruling in the mid-’90s is instructive here. The Constitution also lays out the age and residency qualifications for members of Congress, and in 1992, Arkansas voters amended their state constitution to bar candidates from the ballot for the U.S. House if they already served three terms and from the U.S. Senate if they already served two terms. There was a loophole of sorts: Prospective lawmakers could still win as write-in candidates, as Trump could in this scenario. Three years later, the Supreme Court struck down the amendment in U.S. Term Limits Inc. v. Thornton.

“First, we conclude that the power to add qualifications is not within the ‘original powers’ of the states, and thus is not reserved to the states by the Tenth Amendment,” Justice John Paul Stevens wrote for the majority. “Second, even if states possessed some original power in this area, we conclude that the Framers intended the Constitution to be the exclusive source of qualifications for members of Congress, and that the Framers thereby ‘divested’ states of any power to add qualifications.” The ruling itself only applies to congressional candidates, but it’s not hard to imagine that its logic could also apply to presidential candidates.

California has not yet filed its reply to either of the lawsuits. But some law professors have already risen to its defense in other arenas. “A critical difference is that, in Thornton, the state completely barred a candidate from being on the ballot if he or she had exceeded the term limits specified by Arkansas law,” Erwin Chemerinsky, the dean of the UC Berkeley law school, wrote in a Los Angeles Times op-ed last month. “SB 27 allows candidates to be on the ballot so long as they meet an additional simple requirement that almost all presidential candidates already do: disclosing tax returns.”

That interpretation is far from universal, even among other liberal legal scholars. “Some are convinced because they believe the state has a legitimate interest in assuring the integrity of the process, or transparency about the candidates,” Lawrence Lessig, a Harvard University law professor, wrote last month. “But again, no one doubts that there is such an interest. The only question is whether that interest can be pursued by conditioning access to the ballot.” Given Thornton and other precedents, Lessig concluded that it couldn’t. “The qualifications in the constitution are both the floor and the ceiling,” he explained. “No state has the power to add to those, however good the reason.”