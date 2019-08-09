Honeyland Is a Stinging Allegory for Man-Made Disaster

Hatidze makes her honey all by herself, isolated in the mountains. Early on, we see her travel to the capital Skopje, where she banters goodnaturedly with men at the market, selling them her honey for ten euros a jar. She’s wickedly funny but sweet: When a market vendor hears how she devotes her life to caring for her mother Nazife, he gives her a fan decorated with a peacock’s tail. Gently placing it into Nazife’s hands, the old woman’s ruined face (one eye has been destroyed by a wound or infection) lights up with childlike joy.

This is the general effect Hatidze has, both on the viewer and on the people around her. The woman’s strength and resilience are extraordinary. She was born in 1964, she tells us, and yet here she is wheeling an enormous rock up a mountain, all her muscles alive to the task.

Hatidze Muratova in Honeyland. Courtesy of Neon.

Then, new neighbors arrive. Honeyland has no voiceover, so we get to know them through Hatidze’s eyes and the subtle machinations of her expressions. Hussein and Ljutvie are a couple with a huge brood of children, who simply show up one day on the mountain to start a farm. The family has a trailer full of rough-and-tumble little boys and a bunch of chickens. As we watch Hussein labor to establish his livelihood, it’s immediately clear that he has a very different relationship to animals and landscape. He fights against his animals, beating his cattle into submission.