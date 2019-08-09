Honeyland Is a Stinging Allegory for Man-Made Disaster

Hatidze Muratova in Honeyland. Courtesy of Neon.

Then, new neighbors arrive. Honeyland has no voiceover, so we get to know them through Hatidze’s eyes and the subtle machinations of her expressions. Hussein and Ljutvie are a couple with a huge brood of children, who simply show up one day on the mountain to start a farm. The family has a trailer full of rough-and-tumble little boys and a bunch of chickens. As we watch Hussein labor to establish his livelihood, it’s immediately clear that he has a very different relationship to animals and landscape. He fights against his animals, beating his cattle into submission.

Hatidze is delighted by the arrival of the little children, who she pets and charms and cuddles while their parents work. One infant girl is especially taken with her, so Hatidze takes her home to visit her mother and gives her a kitten. Together, Hatidze and the kids fiddle with an old radio, play on the swings. She teaches the babies letters by drawing them in the dirt with a stick.

This friendly arrangement transforms, however, when Hatidze tries to teach Hussein how to keep bees. As he coaxes her traditional knowledge out of her, we can tell that he is calculating to screw her over—it’s there in his face. He sets up some hives, but treats the bees with disrespect: He has no songs for them, and he sells too much of their honey, ruining the health of the colony. What began as a collaboration turns into a nightmare, as Hussein’s bees begin to attack Hatidze’s, the natural order of things thrown irrevocably out of whack. He refuses to acknowledge his mistake, and her bees are all killed.

This week, the academic journal Plos One published a study conclusively showing that the systemic use of pesticides in American agriculture has led to the phenomenon known as Colony Collapse Disorder, or CDD. The disaster began in the U.S. in 2006, when bees began to mysteriously disappear from commercial hives. They left no corpses behind, or evidence of clear causation: The bees simply vanished. By 2013, ten million bee colonies had died across the nation.

Via sleeper-hit documentaries like 2009’s Vanishing of the Bees, which followed apiarists as they struggled to prove that something had gone terribly wrong, public awareness of the plight of the bees rose. No single factor killed our bees. Instead, a mounting accumulation of agricultural bad practices (monoculture crops led to bad bee diets, and a huge rise in pesticide use has ruined their health long term) tilted the axis of the environment toward destruction.