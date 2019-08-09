Here’s a Better Reason to Unsubscribe From The New York Times

Even when acknowledging an error, the default attitude of the paper’s top editor is, we know better than the rabble. “I get that people see the phenomenon of someone who says inflammatory statements as a new thing,” editor Dean Baquet told the Columbia Journalism Review, to explain why the Times refuses to treat the Trump presidency as aberrant. The implication of course, is that the Times has been covering people who say “inflammatory statements” correctly this whole time: It wouldn’t take off the kid gloves in 1972, and it sure as hell won’t do so now.



It is not inherently bad for a media outlet to be, broadly, “for” rich people. Within that framework, there is plenty of room for important investigative journalism and vibrant culture coverage. (The New Republic’s subscriber base, especially for the print magazine, is fairly well-to-do, and we market that audience in much the same way the Times does.) But it was much more forgivable when there were more alternatives. The position and self-conception of the Times made more sense in the context of a city served by multiple thriving papers—the working classes had the Post and the Daily News, and the hippies and left-wing intellectuals had the Village Voice—but it now fits uncomfortably with the paper’s marketing of itself as a national paper of record for the entire country. Editorially, it’s never been that and it’s never tried to be. (That was more USA Today, and even that paper was conceived, under the market-populist mission developed by founder Al Neuharth, as a broadsheet “for” middle-managerial Babbitts on business trips.)



Amid all these broader shakeouts in the journalism market, it should be noted that the Times is not simply an incidental victor. The Times began rapidly expanding its print circulation nationally in the 1990s. Before then, it couldn’t exactly be called a “national” paper, despite its prominence. Based on the paper’s demographic profile in New York, it was a safe bet to foresee that, as it moved into broader regional markets, the Times attracted the most highly educated and high-income subscribers—many of whom may have then dumped their local papers. In fact, two economists studied this in 2006—at basically the peak of national newspaper ad revenue, just before the collapse—and found that “as Times circulation grows in a market, local newspaper circulation declines among college-educated readers.” In other words: The Times peeled off the elite readers from the local papers, leading them to read less about local news and more about national politics.

