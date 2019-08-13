Right Wing Attacks on The Hunt Are a Bad Faith Distraction

Conservative actor Robert Davi, appearing on the Ingraham Angle, argued that the movie could inspire potential attacks on conservatives. “We just saw what happened in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas…. To do a film at this particular time—freedom of speech, freedom of art, culture, I like that. I like people being able to express themselves… But there’s a responsibility in our business to not have a business like this happen,” he said.

The president then took up the baton, tweeting that the film was racist and proof that Hollywood, like the left, only cared about inflaming the country’s divisions.

....to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

It was probably not accidental that Fox and others seized on The Hunt in a moment when many outlets were pointing out the similarities between the rhetoric used by conservative outlets, including Fox, and that used in the screed posted online by the El Paso shooter. Focusing on The Hunt was a way of pointing the finger back at the left and arguing that Hollywood, not conservatives, were the real advocates of political violence.

But to do that required blatantly ignoring the specifics of the film itself. Relatively little, it is true, is known about the specifics of the movie, which stars Hillary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, and country musician Sturgill Simpson. What is known, however, makes it clear that there is no foundation to the criticisms being lobbed at the film. The Hunt is based on “The Most Dangerous Game,” a short story that is likely familiar to tens of millions of Americans who have completed middle school. The hunter in that story is the villain, and his prey, the hero; the trailer makes it abundantly obvious, via editing and music, that the same is true of The Hunt—the “liberal elites” in this movie are mustache-twirling baddies and there is nothing ambiguous about it. Coming from Blumhouse, the studio behind Get Out and The Purge franchise, one could rightfully expect a horror movie with a socially-focused message. The absurdity of the idea that the movie was glorifying or even encouraging violence against conservatives should be obvious to those who recall “The Most Dangerous Game”—or, for that matter, anyone who watched the two-minute trailer.



Universal’s decision to pull the movie may have been understandably motivated by recent tragedy; this is undoubtedly not the moment for an extensive campaign marketing a film about the inherent fun in mass, political violence. But a byproduct of that decision is a win for conservative media. They are now well-practiced in throwing cynical, calculated tantrums aimed at muddying the waters and portraying themselves as the real victims of a culture war that they continue to inflame.