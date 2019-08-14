The Supreme Court’s First Major Gun Case in a Decade

When traveling between those two locations, city regulations state the gun must be kept “unloaded, in a locked container, [with] the ammunition to be carried separately.” The regulation had no provision for lawfully transporting it anywhere else, even to another residence outside the city. That formed the core of the plaintiffs’ complaint against the city. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against them last year, adopting a deferential level of review toward the city. The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case in January.

The justices’ decision to intervene sparked a flurry of legislative activity. New York City amended its regulations to allow licensed handgun owners to transport their weapons to other locations. At the same time, New York’s state legislature passed a law to impose that requirement on every county in the state. The city filed a motion last month asking the justices to dismiss the case and send it back to the lower courts to be vacated.

At first blush, this outcome looks like an unqualified win for New York City’s gun owners. It’s practically an ideal representation of how American constitutional government should work: elected officials impose a stringent burden on a constitutional right, citizens take issue with it, they ask the courts for vindication, and the state backs down without so much as an adverse ruling. The plaintiffs in this case, however, are unsatisfied with their victory. “The City’s undisguised effort to avoid a precedent-setting loss and to frustrate this Court’s discretionary review falls short by every measure,” they told the court on August 1.

Their core complaint is that the city did not go far enough in loosening the restrictions. “There is no reason to think the state law preempts any of the objectionable aspects of the City’s regime addressed above, including the inability to stop for coffee or gas, the need for prior written permission to visit a gunsmith, and the like,” the plaintiffs argued. The court, however, granted review for a single question: “whether New York City’s ban on transporting a licensed, locked, and unloaded handgun to a home or shooting range outside city limits is consistent with the Second Amendment, the commerce clause and the constitutional right to travel.” That dispute is now resolved.

Whether a case is moot is no small question. The Constitution requires the courts to only hear matters involving “cases and controversies.” American judges do not write advisory opinions when there is no dispute; the Supreme Court does not serve as a council of learned elders for society to consult at will.

Some of the gun owners’ allies went even further, asking the court to grant less deference to governments when they strategically abandon their position in the middle of litigation. “In short, there is no reason to give governmental defendants special deference when trying to pick and choose which cases reach final judgment,” The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a conservative legal organization, said in an amicus brief. “If anything, governments should be held to a higher standard because they have more opportunity and ability to strategically moot cases, and because the harm to the public interest is greater.”

That point is certainly well-taken, given that federal and state officials have done just that in other contexts. The Becket Fund pointed to prisoner-rights cases in Florida and Texas where state officials tried to moot claims against prisoners who hired lawyers while allowing cases brought by prisoners representing themselves to go forward. It also cited an ACLU lawsuit against the Bush administration over anti-sex-trafficking grants for a religious nonprofit that became moot when the Obama administration took office and let the contract expire; the Trump administration later reversed course.

But it is ill-fitting when a state legislature directly intervenes to resolve the underlying problem. “[The plaintiffs’] argument depends on the unstated proposition that legislative bodies should refuse to reconsider the constitutionality of their laws in the face of pending litigation, a proposition that is inconsistent with our system of constitutional democracy,” a group of legal scholars told the court in a brief this week. “Accepting that proposition would weaken legislative incentives to respond to litigation at all.”



The plaintiffs also make clear that their foe is not just the city, but also the courts that sided with it. “What makes this case so extraordinary, and such an appropriate candidate for this Court’s review, is the fact that the lower courts managed to hold that novel regime constitutional,” they argued in their brief. “That makes this an excellent vehicle not only for examining the dubious forms of ‘scrutiny’ to which lower courts are subjecting laws that burden Second Amendment rights, but for definitively laying to rest any notion that courts may treat the right recognized in Heller as a second-class right.”

There’s a tremendous irony in that stance, of course. The gun owners all but accuse the state of manipulating the judicial process to achieve a preferred outcome, then ask the court to bend things in their favor so they can write the Second Amendment decision in any event. The plaintiffs don’t want a mere victory; they want something more. The only live question in this case is whether the Supreme Court can be goaded into wanting it as well.