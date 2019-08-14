The Supreme Court’s First Major Gun Case in a Decade

At first blush, this outcome looks like an unqualified win for New York City’s gun owners. It’s practically an ideal representation of how American constitutional government should work: elected officials impose a stringent burden on a constitutional right, citizens take issue with it, they ask the courts for vindication, and the state backs down without so much as an adverse ruling. The plaintiffs in this case, however, are unsatisfied with their victory. “The City’s undisguised effort to avoid a precedent-setting loss and to frustrate this Court’s discretionary review falls short by every measure,” they told the court on August 1.

Their core complaint is that the city did not go far enough in loosening the restrictions. “There is no reason to think the state law preempts any of the objectionable aspects of the City’s regime addressed above, including the inability to stop for coffee or gas, the need for prior written permission to visit a gunsmith, and the like,” the plaintiffs argued. The court, however, granted review for a single question: “whether New York City’s ban on transporting a licensed, locked, and unloaded handgun to a home or shooting range outside city limits is consistent with the Second Amendment, the commerce clause and the constitutional right to travel.” That dispute is now resolved.

Whether a case is moot is no small question. The Constitution requires the courts to only hear matters involving “cases and controversies.” American judges do not write advisory opinions when there is no dispute; the Supreme Court does not serve as a council of learned elders for society to consult at will.