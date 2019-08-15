Jeffrey Epstein Chose New Mexico for a Reason

Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is buffered by fences, warnings, and thousands of acres of brush. Matt Farwell

Zorro wasn’t Epstein’s only New Mexico investment. Besides alleged illicit assaults and sex trafficking to the rich and powerful, he had other interests, like eugenics, cryogenics, and theoretical physics. New Mexico filled those needs nicely: groundbreaking work on all three fields has been done in New Mexico since the Manhattan Project; after World War II, the United States imported Nazi war criminals to help run the fledgling space program, including in New Mexico, where their prior skills in rocketry and ghastly human experiments could help the United States retain the edge over the communists. It seems Epstein, a canny investor, saw value in both the physical and human terrain of New Mexico.

He pumped more than a quarter of a million dollars into the Santa Fe Institute, a think tank for theoretical researchers, where he befriended co-founder and quark-theory pioneer Murray Gell-Mann. Cormac McCarthy is one trustee of the Santa Fe Institute. Pierre Omidyar is another. When I called a well-connected Santa Fe lawyer, the attorney told me to look at the Institute and asked what I knew of Gell-Mann’s reputation around town. Not much, I admitted, and went to find out.

“When these men describe Epstein,” Vanity Fair wrote of the men of letters Epstein collected, “they talk about ‘energy’ and ‘curiosity,’ as well as a love for theoretical physics that they don’t ordinarily find in laymen. Gell-Mann rather sweetly mentions that ‘there are always pretty ladies around’ when he goes to dinner chez Epstein.”

When I drove out to the institute to ask about its connections, no one bothered me as I wandered around. SFI is up in the hills above Santa Fe, with beautiful views and a campus that seems like a graduate school building at an expensive university; open spaces and industrial lighting, whiteboards and hardwood furniture. Eventually, a spokeswoman provided me a statement that, “Contrary to certain statements in Epstein’s bios, he was not actively involved at SFI other than as an infrequent donor,” and the Institute had rejected any funding from Epstein after 2010. Gell-Mann could not be reached for comment; he preceded Epstein in death last May, at the age of 89.

“9EX”: The rocket art that adorns the entrance to the Santa Fe Institute. Matt Farwell

Driving out of the institute, nestled in the hills above the rest of the city, I stop to take a photo of a welcoming artwork ahead of the parking lot: an old Chevy truck with an erect rocket ship as its unloaded cargo.“Cowboy artist” Bob Davis built it for SFI’s first interplanetary festival last year. The fin of the rocketship reads “9EX,” but from a distance it looks like “SEX.” “Our facilities crew drives it back and forth on the Chevy truck (part of the exhibit), which has a hydraulic system under the hood for changing the rocket’s angle of inclination,” Jenna Marshall, Santa Fe Institute’s spokeswoman, explained to me. Perhaps the hydraulic lift will lower the 9EX rocket ship 45 degrees to half-mast.

Gene Peach, a Santa Fe photographer, has “had an eye on ‘Zorro’ since the late ’90s,” he tells me. After the news of Epstein’s arrest broke, Peach spoke with several Stanley-area ranchers, none of whom ever saw Epstein or had any idea what went on at his ranch. Locals said that they would know when “the Epstein crowd is at the ranch, because the mansion lights drown out the stars,” Peach explains—no small feat in that part of New Mexico. Some thought Epstein owned Victoria’s Secret, because of the “caravans of glamorous women” who would show up at the ranch’s double-gate off Highway 41. Peach reports that the locals always had mixed feelings about their furtive big-city neighbor—Epstein’s property taxes were “a blessing to the community” and won’t soon be replaced, he said: “There are many big ranches, but no other 50,000 square-foot mansions.” Well, there’s Tom Ford’s nearby seven-figure ranch, but that has yet to find a new buyer.

Stephanie Garcia Richard, the state land commissioner, has been among the most proactive public servants in her response to the revelations about Epstein’s illegal activities; even before Epstein’s arrest in New York, as soon as she heard about Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s accusations—complete with pictures of Giuffre posing in snow in front of Zorro Ranch—Richard instructed her staff to pull every relevant document, deed and scrap of Epstein correspondence from the files and deliver it to Attorney General Hector Balderas, one of only a few New Mexico government officials to do something about the state’s reputation for graft other than embracing it.

Richard’s authority is limited; she and her staff are only able to look into whether any crimes took place on state-owned lands in Epstein’s lease, rather on his private property. Balderas has jurisdiction over the house itself; neither official is likely to fully give up investigating now that Epstein’s dead. “It’s a priority for the attorney general,” Matt Baca, a senior counsel in Balderas’s office, told me—before Epstein’s death—over coffee down the street from the New Mexico judicial complex. “This attorney general has been very focused on prosecuting sex crimes.” Baca noted that his office was delivering evidence and material on a rolling basis to U.S. attorneys for the Southern District of New York, who were leading Epstein’s prosecution and are now targeting his potential co-conspirators.

That coordination continues today. “While the Epstein suicide is a disturbing development,” Balderas’s office told me, “the office of the attorney general will continue to review all allegations of criminal conduct connected to the Epstein case in New Mexico.” That office has its own special anti-corruption unit—about 20 investigators, all told—assisting in the gathering of Epstein-related evidence. Like the land commissioner’s office, the attorney general’s team was on the case early. “We’ve been looking at this since February or March; we’re not totally reactive,” Baca said.

In the 11 years since Epstein’s Florida conviction for prostituting a minor, New Mexico failed to ever require him to register as a sex offender.

Yet it seems all the authorities have been, to some extent, passive and reactive in the Epstein affair. In the 11 years since Epstein’s Florida conviction for prostituting a minor, New Mexico failed to ever require him to register as a sex offender. His death “has no effect on the leases” he held, a state land office representative tells me, because they’re owned by his holding company and will not expire until 2021. It is fair to assume that what went on at Zorro Ranch will never fully come to light. New Mexico, after all, is but one place in America where powerful people who enjoyed the use of its land—in government, business, finance, religion and science—have consistently demonstrated a pattern of deception and disregard for the people that live there. Epstein’s ring was large enough and existed over a long enough period of time that one might be tempted to think of it as just one cell in a hive of secrets hidden in the high desert.

Last October, 237 years to the day after a rebel army of American colonists accepted the surrender of the British at Yorktown, there was an invitation-only event at the Santa Fe Institute, a scientific talk about a different sort of colonies, “Exploring the individual and social dynamics of task organization in honey bees.”

In any animal group, the seminar’s abstract reads, “Individuals must be able to effectively sense their external environment, communicate that information to others, and coordinate a response. Honey bees are social insects that organize to perform complex critical tasks that keep the colony alive.”

Who benefits from ignoring how Jeffrey Epstein long managed to operate in New Mexico, nestled among so many government secrets, covert operations, religious enclaves, and futurist laboratories? Maybe the honeybees provide a clue. Maybe, like them, we live in a compartmented world where the rot of one cell can remain ignored by the other cells around it. Perhaps our hive mind compels us to look the other way, to avoid too many questions, to not think about how many other cells contain secret worlds of wealth, deceit and violence. To really look inside them all might accelerate the collapse of the entire colony.

