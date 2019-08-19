Indian Country Is Finally Getting the Political Attention It Deserves

While some part of the American population may now be familiar with, say, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls crisis, the R-word debate, or the crucial and wide-spanning legal ramifications of upholding of tribal sovereignty, little political capital has been invested in Native issues by non-Native politicians. And this is an ever-growing problem as many of Indian Country’s most pressing issues—establishing renewable energy alternatives to combat climate change, stemming the opioid epidemic, bridging the infrastructure gap between rural and urban communities—demand responses from both the sovereign tribal nations and the entirety of the United States.

That’s where Native voting rights advocates Four Directions comes in. The organization has spent the past decade fighting to make ballots more accessible by suing county and state election boards to install satellite early voting centers on reservations. It’s thanks to Four Directions that the majority of the Democratic field will be in Sioux City next week. O.J. Semans, a member of the Rosebud Sioux and the organization’s co-executive director, told The New Republic that after over a decade of securing voting rights in key battleground states, Native voters are now participating heavily enough that politicians, at least on the left, have little choice but to vie for their votes.

“Prez on the Rez didn’t stand a chance because there was no equality, at least like we have now,” Semans said. “And don’t get me wrong—we’re still fighting. There’s so much inequality at the ballot box; we have a long way to go. But it took all those years to get to this moment of a presidential forum.”