Indian Country Is Finally Getting the Political Attention It Deserves

Semans said that his team learned from the 2007 forum. By hosting the forum in Iowa, candidates wouldn’t be able to use scheduling as an easy excuse. Those who chose not to attend would not be casually brushing them off—they would be making a clear statement. Former Vice President Joe Biden and former Representative Beto O’Rourke declined their invitations, as did a Republican challenger, former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld. President Donald Trump never responded to Four Directions, according to Semans.

“We needed to take their excuses away,” Semans said. “We made it so that if a candidate was really serious about winning the Native vote, they had to give very serious consideration to attending. And when I say serious, I mean attend.”

It’s that genuine commitment to Native issues that Semans and Four Directions were hoping to parse heading into the event, and it’s easy to see why. As of publishing, just two candidates have issued a detailed plan specifically aimed at the Indigenous population.

In late June, Castro posted his People First Indigenous Communities platform. Upon its release, the five-step plan inarguably marked the most proactive proposal by a major-party candidate in the past 20 years. It called for strengthening tribal sovereignty, funding Native-focused federal programs like the Indian Health Service, and implementing a “Carcieri fix” to reaffirm the ability of the Department of the Interior to take land into trust for tribal nations, among a host of other ideas.

In an interview with TNR last week, Castro said he felt as though under the Trump administration, federal relations with Indian Country have “slid backward,” and that he hopes to reverse the trend with a plan that provides Indigenous people a voice in how the government can best work alongside their nations.

“The federal government has never fully done right by Indigenous communities,” Castro said. “But I want to come [to the forum] with respect and humility and the hope of a stronger relationship—to be a good partner, if I’m president.”

Warren released her plan for Indian Country Friday morning. Like most of her plans, it is impressively researched and impossible to summarize in a single paragraph. The hefty 20-page roadmap includes a host of proposed legislative actions, including a partnership with Representative Deb Haaland of New Mexico on the Honoring Promises to Native Nations Act. That bill aims to guarantee federally funded Indian Country programs, thus side-stepping the current year-to-year budget negotiations that leave many tribes and tribal people in the lurch.

Warren’s plan also called for a cabinet-level position for a representative of a presidential Indian Country commission, as well as plans to fully fund Bureau of Indian Education schools, a jurisdictional fix to allow tribal law enforcement to charge non-Native suspects (currently, tribal police do not have the power to arrest non-tribal members for crimes they commit on reservations, which has led to depressingly high rates of sexual and physical violence), and a promise to expand and protect tribal land interests from gas and oil companies.

With the higher qualifying bar for the September Democratic debates, the Iowa forum provides a unique opportunity for the candidates. Not only do they have the chance to convince the Native voting bloc that they will deliver more than the previous 45 presidents, but they can deliver their ideas to both Native and non-Native audiences—the event will be live-streamed and attended by a host of local and national media outlets.

The attention is nice—and long overdue—but as Semans pointed out to TNR, the forum isn’t ultimately about the candidates, the panelists, or even the tribal leaders who will attend. The event is about the five million Natives across the country who will finally see the American government not as an external agent of colonization, but as their own elected representative, one that they can shape and mold themselves.

That such a reality is even possible for a people once pushed to the brink by that very same government is, as Semans put it, “pretty damn cool.”