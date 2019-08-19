What Have You Done, Richard Linklater?

Maria Semple’s Where’d You Go, Bernadette? is not the greatest book ever written, but it is so much better than the new movie adaptation by Richard Linklater that it warrants defense. Do not be fooled by its beach-read “chick-lit” cover design, featuring a cartoon of the title character in big Jackie O sunglasses, because Where’d You Go, Bernadette? is something much more complicated: It’s a mystery thriller about a middle-aged woman artistic genius battling a trauma-laden marriage, as related through a satirical epistolary novel about suburban Seattle life partially narrated by her 15-year-old daughter. Where’d You Go, Bernadette? is a serious book disguised as a trifle.

The passages by the daughter, Bee (short for Balakrishna), are interspersed between bits of “found text”: emails fly between moms from Bee’s school who hate her mother for being snooty; Bernadette writes loopy messages to a Siri-like virtual assistant named Manjula; forensic reports from ships at sea chart mysterious events. As the title implies, Bernadette disappears, apparently because of a psychic break brought on by the stress of agreeing to take Bee on holiday to Antarctica. A series of misunderstandings builds up between Bernadette and the Seattleites around her, and between her and Elgie, her husband—a brilliant but rather milksop-ish celebrity Microsoft engineer—who contemplates having his beleaguered wife committed to a psychiatric hospital.

Bee is a prodigious wise-ass. Having endured a tough infancy dotted by heart surgeries, she’s grown up into the kind of ninth grader who is ravenous for more knowledge, more insight, more life. Because of Bee’s intelligent mind and spirit, we trust her to tell us who her mother is, and to helm her story. Through a rather clumsy “Artforum profile” we learn that Bernadette is—like Bee—a genius. She was the most promising architect of her generation but ran off to become a recluse in Seattle after the building that won her a MacArthur Grant—yes, she has a MacArthur—was destroyed by a vengeful neighbor. Several miscarriages and Bee’s harrowing birth followed, trapping her career under a big pile of failure and grief, out from which she cannot get.

The book’s satire is trained on the awfulness of affluent tech society, which turns out to be Bernadette’s Achilles’ heel. (What if Manjula isn’t who she says she is? The virtual assistant turns out to be an important symbol and narrative pivot, tipping the plot into action.) But at the heart of the book is a character portrait. Bernadette emerges piecemeal (an itemized hospital bill can say a lot), building a lot of tension until the book explodes into a full-on missing-persons case. Vital to this portrait are contemporary architects’ recollections of Bernadette in her youth. She achieved two great works before quitting, both based on the principle of recycling and the handmade. First, she turned an old bifocal factory inside out, knitting old glasses frames into a chain-mail exterior and flooding the interior with intimate design. Next, she built Twenty Mile House, a pavilion-style home in Los Angeles composed entirely of materials recovered or manufactured within a 20-mile radius of the site.