What Have You Done, Richard Linklater?

Bee is a prodigious wise-ass. Having endured a tough infancy dotted by heart surgeries, she’s grown up into the kind of ninth grader who is ravenous for more knowledge, more insight, more life. Because of Bee’s intelligent mind and spirit, we trust her to tell us who her mother is, and to helm her story. Through a rather clumsy “Artforum profile” we learn that Bernadette is—like Bee—a genius. She was the most promising architect of her generation but ran off to become a recluse in Seattle after the building that won her a MacArthur Grant—yes, she has a MacArthur—was destroyed by a vengeful neighbor. Several miscarriages and Bee’s harrowing birth followed, trapping her career under a big pile of failure and grief, out from which she cannot get.

The book’s satire is trained on the awfulness of affluent tech society, which turns out to be Bernadette’s Achilles’ heel. (What if Manjula isn’t who she says she is? The virtual assistant turns out to be an important symbol and narrative pivot, tipping the plot into action.) But at the heart of the book is a character portrait. Bernadette emerges piecemeal (an itemized hospital bill can say a lot), building a lot of tension until the book explodes into a full-on missing-persons case. Vital to this portrait are contemporary architects’ recollections of Bernadette in her youth. She achieved two great works before quitting, both based on the principle of recycling and the handmade. First, she turned an old bifocal factory inside out, knitting old glasses frames into a chain-mail exterior and flooding the interior with intimate design. Next, she built Twenty Mile House, a pavilion-style home in Los Angeles composed entirely of materials recovered or manufactured within a 20-mile radius of the site.

That humane architectural ethic provides the urgency behind Bernadette’s decision to go off the reservation—it makes the case that this woman must not be allowed to lose her mind, even if the cost is that she must disappear from her child’s life.