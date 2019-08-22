The Small Business Solution to Saving the Amazon

They expected to sell the small jars of the Jiquitaia blend—78 types of tiny chili peppers in a rainbow of colors, dried in the sun and in large ovens, then ground into a fine powder—in nearby towns reachable by boat. They were thrilled when the products made it all the way to shops and markets in distant Brazilian cities like São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Brasília in 2013. Local partnerships also turn the blend into chocolate bars and hot sauce, which along with the chili powder have made their way to some of the country’s most famous restaurants.

Then, at the end of last year, they got the news their product would be sold in the United States. It would also soon be sold in France, and an Irish brewery wanted to partner with them to create a beer called the Baniwa Chilli Saison. The Baniwa women were successful entrepreneurs. In their first five years as businesswomen, their sales jumped a whopping 1900 percent.

They also proved to those on the outside something the Baniwa had long known: The Amazon does indeed have rich land with insurmountable potential, but deforestation does not have to be a part of making it profitable. And if the international community wants to help preserve the rainforest, its best option might be to listen to and support its residents.