The Small Business Solution to Saving the Amazon

The Bolsonaro administration is focused on mining, logging, and farming. But for the Baniwa women, the income they’ve earned from the Jiquitaia chili peppers they cultivate has made all the difference.

“With the income that comes in from the sale of the peppers, the women are, of course, benefited directly, and others in the surrounding communities are also benefited indirectly,” said André Baniwa, a Baniwa leader who also works with the Socio-Environmental Institute (ISA), an NGO in support of indigenous rights that helped the Baniwa women and several other indigenous groups get their sustainable economic projects off the ground, and supports a community tourism program run by indigenous groups in the wider Rio Negro region. “Goods that the women are able to buy with that income are also traded with those who don’t have that type of income in their own communities. It ends up helping all the Baniwa people, no matter which community they live in.”

Indigenous and traditional peoples in the Amazon are also supported by organizations like the Rainforest Action Network (RAN), a U.S.-based NGO that works in environmental preservation and human rights. It offers small grants of $5,000 to $10,000 as a part of its Protect-an-Acre program, which funds projects headed by indigenous and traditional peoples that are meant to keep rainforests like the Amazon standing.

The program depends on donations to be able to help grantees like the Munduruku people, who are trying to monitor the last large area of un-demarcated territory (i.e. longtime living area for which the government has not yet formally given them titles to) they have in the Tapajós Basin, which is threatened by plans to build three major dams. RAN believes that strengthening indigenous land rights will lead to better managed forests—a position echoed in the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report in August.

“We know that protecting tropical rainforests is one of the most important ways to mitigate the global impacts of climate change,” Ginger Cassady, RAN’s forest program director, told me. “What happens in the Amazon is affecting us all over the world. It’s a global emergency.”

Another initiative involves reforestation combined with shade-grown coffee farms as a profitable and sustainable way for small-scale Amazonian farmers to work the land. Café em Agrofloresta, a project run by the Institute for Conservation and Sustainable Development (IDESAM), produces the only sustainably shade-grown coffee in the Amazon. Sold across Brazil, Café Apuí Agroflorestal, named for the municipality where the project is run, is getting ready to send its first shipment of coffee to the Netherlands.

Of the 30 farmers it works with, 18 are already certified organic and twelve are awaiting certification. At first, Mariano Cenamo, a senior researcher and director of business development at IDESAM, told me, it was difficult to convince them that planting more trees would be beneficial to growing crops. But coffee is a species that naturally grows in the shade, and the nutrients the shade-giving trees provide to the soil keep soil-amending costs down. It’s worked so well that there’s now a waiting list to participate in Café em Agrofloresta. Last year alone they sold 300 bags at 300 reais each (roughly $75 at the current exchange rate). IDESAM hopes to expand the reach of the project soon.

These kinds of initiatives have special significance at a time when the international community seems to feel increasingly helpless in the face of growing deforestation. American foreign policy experts have wondered whether Brazil could be intimidated into preserving the Amazon or even invaded—a problematic proposal, given its whiff of Brazil’s colonial past, and the Brazilian military’s subsequent sensitivity on the subject of sovereignty. Shade-grown coffee and chili powder aren’t what Bolsonaro means when he insists on the importance of extracting wealth from the rainforest. But the potential in these initiatives, those working on them say, is to offer an alternative, more sustainable route to commercialization—one benefiting vulnerable populations instead of displacing them. “Whenever we buy a product like Café Apuí Agroflorestal,” Cenamo told me, “when we prioritize any product that was produced sustainably in the Amazon, we’re giving value to what the forest gives us and we’re giving back by protecting the forest itself and the people who live in it.”

For the international community, giving back might mean taking a back seat to those who live and know the Amazon, exchanging international conservation’s traditionally top-down focus for initiatives focused on sustainable small businesses. Supporting local people and projects could be far more productive for preserving the rainforest than any attempt to take it over.