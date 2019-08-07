What Indigenous Rights Have to Do With Fighting Climate Change

Indigenous Brazilians, who live on protected lands throughout the country with over half residing in the Amazon rainforest, have faced recurrent violence from those seeking to exploit the land. “The land is our mother. You plant, you take from her, you use her but you respect her, taking care of her,” an indigenous woman told The Guardian in March—an attitude she said white people do not share. During Brazil’s military dictatorship, the generals in power sought to transform the underdeveloped, sparsely-populated region to a modern commercial powerhouse stitched together with highways, factories, and homes. Seeking to build a road from Manaus to the Venezuelan border in the state of Roraima, the regime had no qualms about cutting directly through territory belonging by the Waimiri-Atroari people.

The situation grew tense in the 1970s as local Indians watched machines destroying the forest and the regime sought to populate the region with new non-native landless workers to move to the region. Confrontations between indigenous communities and construction workers resulted in the deaths of more than a dozen workers between 1973 and 1975. The army responded in kind but covered up official violence, with relevant documentation emerging relatively recently. Brazil’s National Truth Commission, which issued its final report in 2014, concluded that 8350 indigenous men, women, and children were killed between 1946 and 1988, 2000 of whom were Waimiri. While the dictatorship was ultimately frustrated in its ambitions to transform the Amazon, the region remained vulnerable to illicit exploitation and sporadic brutality for decades.

More recently, left-leaning Workers’ Party (PT) governments, praised for environmental protection department head Luciano de Meneses Evaristo’s curtailment of deforestation, faced criticism for compromising on environmental safeguards for economic development. President Dilma Rousseff (2011–2016), for example, insisted time and again on moving forward with the construction of the controversial Belo Monte dam, placing her firmly at odds with indigenous activists and advocates.

On environmental issues, no recent Brazilian administration compares to the outright hostility of Bolsonaro, who removed Evaristo from his post less than two weeks into his presidential term. Deforestation has skyrocketed on Bolsonaro’s watch, despite his claims to the contrary. During a July 19 press conference, Bolsonaro called data collected by Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research, showing that deforestation in June was 88 percent higher than the same period a year ago, “a lie,” and intimated that INPE Director Ricardo Galvão was working on behalf of a nongovernmental organization with an agenda. “With all the devastation you accuse us of doing and having done in the past,” he said, “the Amazon would be extinguished already.”

Influential segments of the Brazilian armed forces believe developed countries are currently waging “an indirect war” against Brazil for control of the Amazon.

Clearly, it is in the interest of both indigenous groups and the international community to try to preserve Brazil’s rainforest. But it’s not clear what approach would be productive: Bolsonaro has long questioned the need for the state to protect indigenous lands, and sees the Amazon as a source of Brazilian wealth threatened by international preservation initiatives: “where there is native land, there is wealth underneath it,” he said in 2017. The recent uptick in interest from the United States, wondering how to save the Amazon—one writer even posited the increased likelihood “of serious confrontations and possibly serious conflict” with other countries if Brazil cannot or will not stem the tide of devastation—are unlikely to be productive. After all, retaining control over the roughly two-thirds of Amazon rainforest within Brazilian territory is one of the most pressing concerns of the country’s armed forces. Influential segments of the Brazilian armed forces believe developed countries are currently waging “an indirect war” against Brazil for control of the Amazon using the Catholic church, NGOs, and international organizations like the UN. These generals care less about protecting the Amazonian rainforest per se than they do about sovereignty, that is, protecting Brazil’s territorial integrity against foreign encroachment. This is why the military today is apt to support Bolsonaro’s forceful claim to the Amazon without any real concern for what is happening in and to the Amazon and its inhabitants. As long as those borders are respected, the Amazon can burn for all they care.