Trump’s Latest Get-Rich-Quick Scheme

The way in which Trump has turned the office of the president into his own swampy profit-center is well documented at this point. Even by those standards, his latest scheme is remarkably gauche. It’s unthinkable that any other G-7 leader would use an international summit as an opportunity to prop up their family business. Even the leaders of authoritarian countries outside the G-7, like Russia and China, are more inconspicuous about showing off their self-enrichment. Trump’s Doral caper provides a reminder that there is a strangely democratic component to the president’s corruption that serves as its underlying strength—and its ultimate weakness.

Naturally, the White House disagrees that hosting international summits at Trump-owned properties amounts to corruption. Since Trump hasn’t fully divested himself from his businesses, he and his family stand to gain from any transactions that take place in them. When reporters asked whether he would profit from the potential move, Trump simply denied it. “In my opinion, I’m not going to make any money,” he said during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “I don’t want to make money. I don’t care about making money.... I think it’s a great place to be. I think having it in Miami is fantastic, really fantastic.”

Then he took the opportunity to sing Doral’s praises on an international stage. “Having it at that particular place, because of the way it’s set up—each country can have their own villa or their own bungalow,” he explained. “And the bungalows, when I say, they have a lot of units in them, so I think it works out well. And when my people came back, they took tours, they looked at different places—I won’t mention places because you’re going to have a list and they’re going to give a presentation fairly soon—they went to places all over the country, and they came back and said, ‘This is where we’d like to be.’”

