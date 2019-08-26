Trump’s Latest Get-Rich-Quick Scheme

When the members of the Group of Seven (G-7), the seven nations deemed by the International Monetary Fund to have the largest advanced economies in the world, get together for their rotating annual meeting, they tend to prefer to gather in one of each nation’s most idyllic locales. This past week, world leaders came together in the French coastal resort town of Biarritz, a favored getaway for European royalty for the past 150 years.

As locations go, the spot was well befitting as an enclave for the global elite to meet and greet. But President Donald Trump has something different in mind for next year, when the United States hosts the G-7: his struggling golf resort in Florida. He openly touted the notion of hosting the summit at the Trump National Doral Resort outside Miami on Monday, claiming that it would be “fantastic, really fantastic.” For Trump, it would also potentially be lucrative, really lucrative.

The way in which Trump has turned the office of the president into his own swampy profit-center is well-documented at this point. Even by those standards, his latest scheme is remarkably gauche. It’s unthinkable that any other G-7 leader would use an international summit as an opportunity to prop up their family business. Even the leaders of authoritarian countries outside the G-7, like Russia and China, are more conspicuous about showing off their self-enrichment. Trump’s Doral caper provides a reminder that there is a strangely democratic component to the president’s corruption that serves as its underlying strength—and its ultimate weakness.

Naturally, the White House disagrees that hosting international summits at Trump-owned properties amounts to corruption. Since Trump hasn’t fully divested himself from his businesses, he and his family stand to gain from any transactions that take place in them. When reporters asked whether he would profit from the potential move, Trump simply denied it. “In my opinion, I’m not going to make any money,” he said during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “I don’t want to make money. I don’t care about making money. [...] I think it’s a great place to be. I think having it in Miami is fantastic, really fantastic.”