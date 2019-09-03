Cold Case Hammarskjöld’s Artful Paranoia

From the start, Brügger, who is something of a genial prankster, sets up the account of Hammarskjöld’s death as either “the world’s biggest murder mystery or the world’s most idiotic conspiracy theory.” One of the fascinations of the film is that both possibilities remain in play for most of it. And, even if one is not entirely persuaded by every conclusion drawn by the film, it raises enough questions to make the viewer unsure where a dark reality ends and a wildly speculative scenario begins. Given our current misinformation-riddled culture, with its immersion in Trumpian doublespeak, Cold Case resonates in an eerie fashion well beyond its immediate orbit.

Brügger and Björkdahl, who collaborated on the investigation, at first focus on the crash itself, making use of eyewitness testimony that was disregarded at the time (mainly because it came from black townspeople) and of a hole-riddled piece of metal in Björkdahl’s possession, assumed to have been taken from the wreckage of the plane. They manage to establish, or at the very least credibly suggest, that the plane was brought down by “the Lone Ranger,” the code name for Jan van Risseghem, a Belgian mercenary who was piloting a small jet fighter from which he shot at Hammarskjöld’s plane. According to the film, the pilot was part of a rogue military group called the South African Institute for Maritime Research, which ran covert operations at the behest of the CIA and MI5. SAIMR was headed by an unhinged white supremacist named Keith Maxwell, who liked to dress up either in all-white or in full 18th-century naval regalia, including a tricorn hat and a sword. Hammarskjöld was purportedly found with a playing card—the ace of spades—tucked inside his shirt collar. It is a death card, and presented here as a signature of the CIA.

The film’s shocking revelations about SAIMR—which include an attempt by Maxwell to infect the black population of Africa with the HIV virus so that the whites will eventually outnumber them—are the most disturbing part of the film, if not apparently the most sound. After Cold Case opened at Sundance earlier his year, the New York Times did a news story looking into the veracity of the AIDS conspiracy angle of the story, and found it to be unsubstantiated. Likewise, the two investigators discover a cache of secret papers, named “Operation Celeste” and ostensibly written by SAIMR members or Maxwell himself, outlining the conspiracy to take down Hammarskjöld’s plane. Although these papers were released by South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation commission in 1998, no firm conclusions were drawn.

Brügger toys with the viewer like a post-modern Hitchcock, musing on his own lack of efficacy.

While the film eventually bites off more than it can chew, its cinematic style is one of its most provocative features. The film is framed by scenes of Brügger dictating the script to one of two female African secretaries who work for him. The point of the doubling is not clear, except to heighten the sense of an arbitrarily skewered narrative. Both secretaries tap away—somewhat curiously, in this age of computers—on loudly clacking manual typewriters and ask comically leading, naïve questions, such as: “Did you already summarize the whole story?” Or, “Is it bad for the story?”

On the office wall, there are yellow post-it notes inscribed with typed reminders, which, like story boards, delineate the plot. There is also a subtly ominous sound track, which signals without trumpeting them what are likely to be dire developments up ahead, and is among the touches that add an inescapably noirish element to the film. As if this were not enough, Brügger also toys with the viewer like a post-modern Hitchcock, musing on his own lack of efficacy at spinning a propulsive and taut thriller and wondering if he has produced, instead, a rambling and wildly speculative, not to mention amateurish venture. At one point, Brügger goes so far as to admit that he is unsure whether SAIMR is a real organization or if, rather, it might not all be “an elaborate hoax embedded in reality by Keith Maxwell.”