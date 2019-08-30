Who Gets to Say If Warren’s Apology to Cherokee Nation Is Enough?

Full disclosure, I am among those who have criticized Warren, initially for believing the DNA test was in any way a good idea, and later for her subsequent responses and apologies. I have also openly praised her recent plan for Indian Country as groundbreaking. For me, it has not been difficult to admit that Warren is among the best available options for Indian Country and also simultaneously believe she still has some making up to do. And that is why, ten months after her test was dropped, it feels frustrating that the media and political commentators continually fail to cut through the shopworn “wisdom” and call the situation for what it is: a mess.

Reality is such that Warren can’t come out and call her grandparents liars and profess the fact that she’s white and knows she always has been, both because that would be harmful to her campaign—which has gained a tremendous amount of steam over the past six months—and because nobody, politician or not, is going to publicly, posthumously, call out their grandparents. If anything, falsely claiming Native ancestry simply makes her more relatable to the hordes of white people who continue to do so, as made clear by a February report in The New York Times. But, to her critics’ point, all her apologies thus far have felt either overly calculated or forced upon her, to a degree that undermines the genuine nature she typically exudes.

For instance, her vague apology—Warren did not explicitly reference the DNA test—at the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum was preceded by an introduction by Representative Deb Haaland, one of the first Native women to be elected to Congress and an avid Warren supporter. Haaland’s speech notably included an admonishment of any who would dare continue focusing on the test, and the ensuing hour Warren spent among the panelists did not include a single question about it. She was one of four candidates to receive a standing ovation, much of it owed to her plan for Indian Country (referenced above), which she rolled out two days before the event.