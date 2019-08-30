Who Gets to Say If Warren’s Apology to Cherokee Nation Is Enough?

On Tuesday, Politico published two pieces about Senator Elizabeth Warren’s tumultuous DNA test. One featured Native voices and served as an interesting insight into the still-ongoing criticism of Warren’s controversial decision; the other was a tired piece that dredged up establishment GOP and Democratic strategists to contemplate all the kinds of Beltway questions that people of their ilk will forever be paid gobs of money to answer. Setting the latter aside, the piece on Warren’s Native detractors did well in that it placed the Cherokee voices—namely, those of podcaster and writer Rebecca Nagle and Stony Brook University Assistant Professor Joseph Pierce—front and center, and allowed them to make their case for why the book cannot yet be closed on the senator’s DNA test.

And yet, in the execution of the piece itself and the reaction to it among progressives, there exists a reminder that the national media was never prepared to handle a story on this subject at this magnitude.

Full disclosure, I am among those who have criticized Warren, initially for believing the DNA test was in any way a good idea, and later for her subsequent responses and apologies. I have also openly praised her recent plan for Indian Country as groundbreaking. For me, it has not been difficult to admit that Warren is among the best available options for Indian Country and also simultaneously believe she still has some making up to do. And that is why, ten months after her test was dropped, it feels frustrating that the media and political commentators continually fail to cut through the shopworn “wisdom” and call the situation for what it is: a mess.

Reality is such that Warren can’t come out and call her grandparents liars and profess the fact that she’s white and knows she always has been, both because that would be harmful to her campaign—which has gained a tremendous amount of steam over the past six months—and because nobody, politician or not, is going to publicly, posthumously, call out their grandparents. If anything, falsely claiming Native ancestry simply makes her more relatable to the hordes of white people who continue to do so, as made clear by a February report in The New York Times. But, to her critics’ point, all her apologies thus far have felt either overly calculated or forced upon her, to a degree that undermines the genuine nature she typically exudes.