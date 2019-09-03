Make Democratic Leaders Pay for Their Climate Cowardice

That means that, when it comes to the biggest crisis of our time, the only thing standing between the will of the Democratic voters and a primetime debate on climate change are the 222 DNC members that voted against a climate debate. Because the DNC is an organizational institution rather than a public-facing political entity, the list of members who voted against the debate has not been made public, making it even more difficult for voters to hold the party accountable for its unconscionable decision. Without the DNC providing a public explanation for why it refuses to let candidates participate in a climate debate, voters are left with milquetoast platitudes and a party apparatus that has accepted tens of thousands of dollars in donations from fossil fuel executives. It’s a very bad look, and a dangerous calculation. The DNC is, essentially, telling voters that it is willing to risk the future of the world for the sake of the status quo, and betting that because voters who care about climate have nowhere else to go, they’ll stay engaged in the party anyway.

Politically speaking, that’s particularly risky given that climate change is such an energizing issue for a big block of voters that the DNC really should care about: young voters. Young people are particularly clued in to the climate crisis because they know that they’ll be the ones dealing with the consequences; most of the presidential candidates and DNC leaders (probably) won’t be around in 2050, but an 18-year old will be.

The reality is that, as long as the U.S. political system is a two-party system, the Democratic Party offers the best chance at national, progressive climate action. If the Democratic Party national leadership isn’t willing to lead that charge, the only option is to change the national party.

As is true of most climate policy, there is likely no silver bullet for turning the DNC from a fossil-fuel-donation-accepting corporate entity into a representative committee responsive to the needs of its voters. It’ll take a multi-prong approach, merging external activism with internal pressure. Already, groups like the Sunrise Movement are promising to continue to push the DNC on its decision not to hold a climate debate. But one group alone won’t be enough; instead, state party leaders like Tina Podlodowski, chair of the Washington State Democratic Party and vocal supporter of a climate debate, should use their platforms to continue to mobilize local voters. State-level mobilization could be particularly important in “purple” states, because one rumor is that Perez balked at the idea of a climate debate out of fear that it would alienate “moderate” Democrats. In that respect, leaders like Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party and a strong voice in favor of a climate debate, can help show the national party that climate change is an issue that can appeal to both leftist and moderate Democrats. Local voters, meanwhile, should show leaders like Podlowski and Kleeb their support, whether through organizing or donations. And they should double down on the principle behind the No Fossil Fuel Money pledge and similar state-based initiatives, demonstrating to the DNC with every donation and vote that accepting fossil fuel money now comes with immediate political costs.

Beyond local leaders, voters disappointed with the DNC’s dereliction of duty should capitalize on the national attention surrounding a climate debate. A poll from June found that nearly three-quarters of Democratic voters think it’s “very important” for presidential candidates to talk about climate change. Supporters of a climate debate should take advantage of public sentiment by showing how disconnected the national party really is from the voters it claims to serve.