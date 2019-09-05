Is Joker Just a Movie?

Critics who have seen the movie are divided roughly into two camps: Those who praise Phoenix’s performance as a Travis Bickle–style virtuoso turn, and those who think Phillips has made a sympathetic movie about narcissistic male violence—about an “incel , ” perhaps. In her review for Time, Stephanie Zacharek wrote that “it’s not as if we don’t know how this pathology works: In America, there’s a mass shooting or attempted act of violence by a guy like Arthur practically every other week.”

Yes, this Joker seems uncannily close to the white, male shooters of the American headlines. Yes, young, white men tend to like Batman movies. The charge of irresponsibility is easily leveled at Phillips: Is this really the time to be lionizing such behavior? Tweets like “the Joker trailer looks like ‘mediocre white guy grievance: the movie’” are multiplying, while retorts like “2019 SJWs have become the paranoid church ladies from the 1990s” flourish in their wake.

Woke twitter is calling The Joker trailers "Incel Terrorist the Movie."



Bluechecks are paranoid every "mediocre white dude" is going to become a mass murder after watching a comicbook movie.



2019 SJW's have become the paranoid church ladies from the 1990's. pic.twitter.com/AnCN5PY4Cb — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) August 29, 2019

Joker is fiction. Representation is not endorsement, and the best fiction ought to bear some relation to the real world. At least, that’s the kind of argument critics could safely make before social media added a new layer to the discourse around movies. The Joker may not technically be real, but, in one sense, he is as real as any other phenomenon that drops into your feed, with opinions of Joker hardening along ideological lines before the movie is even out. If your online tribe leans feminist, then you probably follow people who have already condemned this bit of incel-ebration, while the reverse will be true for comics superfans who seek to protect their fiefdom from SJW sniping.

