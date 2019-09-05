Is Joker Just a Movie?

There may have been real-world consequences to this entertainment, too. In 2012, James Eagan Holmes set off tear gas in a Colorado movie theater during a midnight screening of The Dark Knight’s sequel, The Dark Knight Rises, before shooting twelve cinema-goers dead and wounding 70 others. The shooting was a national story, and at the time it was reported that Holmes had referred to himself as “The Joker” and dyed his hair bright red to more closely resemble a cartoon villain. Officials later refused to confirm that report, but the association between Holmes and the Joker was drawn clearly on the news, adding another facet to the Joker’s political identity: this time as carnage- and chaos-inducing domestic mass shooter.

Though Hollywood often speaks of “rebooting” franchises, there is no clean slate to be written on here. Any new movie about the character will hang in tension with these real events, and no cries of “fiction!” will ever change that.

And on the face of it, the new Joker appears to lean into those events in a way that the previous Dark Knight trilogy did not, almost as if Phillips wants to move beyond an endlessly interpretable allegory about terrorism toward a more immediate kind of representation. By placing Joker in a world more like our own for Fleck to terrorize, Phillips has changed the stakes of this villain.

Nolan’s The Dark Knight framed itself as a part of an already-existing fictional universe, the one shared by every other DC Comics movie. Batman delivers growling monologues into the night sky lit by his insignia, and he rides a ridiculous motorcycle. The other villain—Two-Face, his face literally divided in two by burns—is a throwback, as is the upstanding Gotham Police Commissioner James Gordon. Nobody laughs at this silliness but the Joker, but that’s because he’s insane. We are deeply familiar with this fictional world.

I haven’t seen Phillips’ Joker, but the trailers indicate a movie that draws the line between fiction and reality in a different place—one closer to true life, and more like New York City than Gotham. This is evident in the two movies’ different characterizations of the villain’s psychology. Heath Ledger’s Joker defied any semblance of an origin story, spinning wildly different tales (the famous “why so serious?” scene) about the vivid scars on his cheeks. He simply was crazy. Joaquín Phoenix’s Joker, in contrast, has been diagnosed with a real condition called Pseudobulbar Affect, and shows a card containing that information to members of the public who are concerned by his spontaneous laughter or weeping.

Now we are in a different mode, familiar to anyone who has followed the fallout of a mass shooting, that of tracing the steps that led a seemingly ordinary man to snap. In the words of Indiewire critic Ryan Lattanzio, Joker may “speak to the people in our world who are predisposed to think of Arthur as a role model: lonely, creatively impotent white men who are drawn to hateful ideologies because of the angry communities that foment around them.” This seems to be a villain of a different symbolic order than his predecessor: A man who is part of our world, available as a role model in ways that Ledger’s Joker resisted.

Joker is a movie, and ought to be treated like fiction. But the pre-release reaction on Twitter shows that movies are social issues now, too, echoing all the arguments that pertain to other, “real” events. The question, really, is whether Joker is just a movie, or something more. All we can say for sure is that the miserable young men of this nation have proved difficult to predict.