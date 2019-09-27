The Failed Political Promise of Silicon Valley

But even in the early postwar years, some aspects of Northern California gave it a distinct advantage. Most important was Stanford University. Stanford was an institute of higher learning that had never been committed to an abstract intellectualism but had long pursued connections to private industry. For example, it dispatched a faculty member to the first semiconductor company in the Valley, founded by the mercurial William Shockley, co-inventor of the silicon transistor and a Palo Alto native. When in the early 1950s Stanford opened a 350-acre industrial research park, the university was able to provide a space to entrepreneurial Stanford graduate students: people such as Bill Hewlett and David Packard, who moved their electronics company to the park in the early ’50s. Hewlett-Packard’s corporate culture served as a prototype for the later ideal of the Silicon Valley firm: putatively non-hierarchical and idealistic, giving out stock to employees to encourage their loyalty, and certainly not tolerating unions. Packard, the more politically interested of the pair, joined these management practices to a bruising critique of the “socialism” he thought pervaded the Kennedy and Johnson administrations: “They would take our wealth and distribute it as they see fit!”

Despite HP’s skepticism about government, public investment was crucial to the rise of Silicon Valley. Postwar California benefited from an excellent public school system as well as the stellar state universities. Even more important, companies based there could take advantage of the federal money flooding into the defense industry at the height of the Cold War. Often, origin stories of Silicon Valley have focused on its countercultural ethos: the way that the freewheeling norms of the 1960s helped to shape an anarchic work culture. While attentive to this history, O’Mara outlines the way the defense industry nurtured a parallel culture, one that—though far more politically conservative—also encouraged a certain kind of dedicated idealism about the work, a sense that it was about more than profit. The Cold War infused the study of science with the political mystique of countering tyranny through inventing new machines.

Northern California became a center of advanced electronics: transistors and semiconductors, rather than computers, at first. (The first known use of the name Silicon Valley comes from a 1971 article about “the semiconductor wars” in trade journal Electronic News.) Early computers were gigantic and expensive, and geared toward business goals. In the mid-’60s, those who wanted to use computing power had to rent space on mainframes in what were known as “time-sharing” arrangements. Slowly, though, the vision of a world in which everyone owned his or her own private computer began to emerge. At a demo in December 1968, engineer Doug Engelbart debuted a roster of now-familiar innovations: He typed commands on a keyboard that showed up on a computer screen 30 miles away, using a mouse and a blinking cursor to complete humdrum household tasks such as editing a grocery list. It was a harbinger not only of technical but of social development, an intimation of a world in which computers were ordinary machines made to be operated by people as they went about their daily lives, and who had no expertise whatsoever in actually programming them.