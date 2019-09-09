James Mattis’s Bizarre Cult of “Lethality”

The dawn of industrialized killing in the trenches of World War I birthed a constellation of euphemisms to gloss over the horrors of mortality in modern war, from “clicking it” to “drawing your full issue.” The fallen mudfoots of World War II, or their vanquished foes, “bit the dust” and “checked out” in the course of combat. During Vietnam, an influx of “drug-ridden and dispirited” draftees portended the rise of “fragging,” as detailed by Marine Colonel Robert D. Heinl in 1971: deliberate attacks on officers for whom they refused to fight. Through much of the remainder of the twentieth century, American grunts echoed the helicopter gunner in Full Metal Jacket in seeking to “get some,” a none-too-subtly sexual stand-in for the glory of the kill.

In the twenty-first century Department of Defense, however, there’s an official euphemism for American troops’ considerable killing ability. It comes from on high, but—having been repeated ad absurdum—it can be heard throughout the ranks. Welcome to the cult of “lethality,” the lasting legacy of former Defense Secretary James Mattis. Though Mattis is busy using a new memoir, Call Sign Chaos, to burnish his public reputation as a voice of reason in the age of Trump, he almost single-handedly made “lethality” the favorite battle cry of the modern Pentagon. Gunnery Sergeant Hartman may have vowed to transform Marines into “killing machines” in Full Metal Jacket, but Mattis actually sought to do it.

Lethality has been a relatively consistent factor in military doctrines since the Roman Empire swept across the world; it comes, after all, from the Latin lētālis, for “mortal” or “deadly.” But only in the last few years has lethality emerged as the central tenet of U.S. military identity. As the Pentagon reoriented itself away from two decades of counterinsurgency in favor of “great power competition” against Russia and China in early 2018, Mattis made the restoration of “a lethal force” a central focus of the country’s updated National Defense Strategy. With U.S. military recruitment rates relatively stagnant, Mattis established a Close Combat Lethality Task Force to squeeze every ounce of deadliness out of American warfighters.

But for those fighters’ commanders, lethality has doubled as a rhetorical godsend: clinical-sounding, but visceral as well. It connects them to the enduring Mattis brand of bookish military pugnacity. (“Be polite, be professional,” the old Mattisism goes, “but have a plan to kill everybody you meet.”) Lethality has become the go-to metric for military efficacy, from the Pentagon’s E-ring to every would-be officer’s pre-commissioning professional interviews. In DVIDS, the military’s database of publicly available stories, images, and videos, a search for “lethality” returns more than 30,000 hits, nearly half of them from the past year. (A similar search for “restraint” comes up with only 3,000 results, and only about 100 of those come from the past year.)