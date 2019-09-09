James Mattis’s Bizarre Cult of “Lethality”

Lethality has been a relatively consistent factor in military doctrines since the Roman Empire swept across the world; it comes, after all, from the Latin lētālis, for “mortal” or “deadly.” But only in the last few years has lethality emerged as the central tenet of U.S. military identity. As the Pentagon reoriented itself away from two decades of counterinsurgency in favor of “great power competition” against Russia and China in early 2018, Mattis made the restoration of “a lethal force” a central focus of the country’s updated National Defense Strategy. With U.S. military recruitment rates relatively stagnant, Mattis established a Close Combat Lethality Task Force to squeeze every ounce of deadliness out of American warfighters.

But for those fighters’ commanders, lethality has doubled as a rhetorical godsend: clinical-sounding, but visceral as well. It connects them to the enduring Mattis brand of bookish military pugnacity. (“Be polite, be professional,” the old Mattisism goes, “but have a plan to kill everybody you meet.”) Lethality has become the go-to metric for military efficacy, from the Pentagon’s E-ring to every would-be officer’s pre-commissioning professional interviews. In DVIDS, the military’s database of publicly available stories, images, and videos, a search for “lethality” returns more than 30,000 hits, nearly half of them from the past year. (A similar search for “restraint” comes up with only 3,000 results, and only about 100 of those come from the past year.)

Lethality is a cornerstone of the Army’s modernization roadmap, but non-combat service members are expected to join the cult, too, often with bizarre results out of a Joseph Heller novel. Last spring, overzealous Air Force public affairs officers declared the service’s on-base healthy-eating initiative to be a cold-blooded killing strategy, perfecting the “human weapon system” with “the right nutrition to increase lethality.” The previous summer, Pentagon officials rolled out a weekly “Showcasing Lethality Series” (complete with the hashtag #knowyourmil) of in-depth testimonials by enlisted service members describing “their roles in defending the nation”; the inaugural briefing introduced reporters to a group of Hawaii National Guard members who’d responded to a local volcano eruption. (Humanitarian operations? Sure, file them under lethality, too.)