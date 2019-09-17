Edward Snowden’s Novel Makeover

Despite Macmillan’s black op to keep the book under wraps, over the past year, New York literary circles have buzzed with the news that novelist (and a contributor to The New Republic) Joshua Cohen had signed on as the famed whistle-blower’s literary interlocutor, traveling to Russia over the course of eight months to help Snowden, now 36, organize and improve his narrative. As book gossip goes, it all seemed a bit amusing; to cover his tracks, Cohen took to telling friends that he was ghostwriting a memoir for Elizabeth Warren. Cohen confirmed those rumors—over an encrypted phone app—to The New Republic in August, not that anyone expected his participation to be much of a secret after publication: Snowden thanks Cohen in the book’s acknowledgments.

Enlisting a noted fiction writer to tell his life story might strike casual observers as odd, but Snowden and Cohen are both obsessed with the ways in which tech has transformed self and society. Cohen, who has published eleven books since 2005, has elicited comparisons to David Foster Wallace, Philip Roth, and Thomas Pynchon, expansive, digressive writers who, much like Snowden himself, have enjoyed praise, weathered backlashes, and garnered cult followings. Both Cohen’s and Snowden’s gregariousness can shade into garrulousness; their writing and speech teem with grandiosity and introspection, a combination that appeals to their admirers and grates on their critics. (Cohen’s best-known work, Book of Numbers, follows an author named Joshua Cohen who has been hired to write the memoir of a Silicon Valley CEO who is also named Joshua Cohen.)

Cohen declined to talk on the record about his participation in Permanent Record because, as his friend Ben Wizner, Snowden’s ACLU lawyer, put it, “This was always going to be Ed’s book.” But Snowden “was persuaded that people would be much more interested in his story than in his manifesto,” Wizner said. The manifesto is in there, but “the way the book is written, it could be assigned to 16-year-olds as a classic coming-of-age memoir and the autobiography of a conscience.” Hence the title: a reference to the grade school threat of being forever dogged by one’s mistakes in the age of Big Data.