Jonathan Safran Foer on Our Moral Obligation to Eat Better

“Start by eliminating the stuff that is easy.”

It’s such a personal thing. For me, it’s hard because I spent my whole life eating this stuff. It’s hard to undo decades of training, especially when that training includes one’s childhood, when you’re just forming your sense of self and sense of the world. All of that having been said, while I think it’s very easy to understate how difficult it is, I think it’s also easy to overstate it. It’s tricky, but it’s not impossible. One good strategy is to start by eliminating the stuff that is easy. Speaking for myself, shifting from milk in coffee to oat milk in coffee is super easy. And then, the things that are really difficult, because they’re embedded with memory or just because you love them, I think one can forgive oneself for those things. A huge amount our eating is inertia eating: We eat it because we ate it yesterday. Replacing things we don’t even care about falls into the category of “everybody can do it.”

Your earlier book Eating Animals also dealt with animal agriculture, but focused on animal suffering. We Are The Weather feels much more like a call to action. What led you to this more prescriptive stance?

Part of it is the urgency of climate change, which is a collective problem. One could probably look at animal agriculture itself as a collective problem in the sense that it’s a system that produces so much violence and destruction that we all need to work to dismantle it. But animal welfare doesn’t have a ticking clock in quite the same way that climate change does. With climate change, we either fix it now or we will never fix it.