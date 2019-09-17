Jonathan Safran Foer on Our Moral Obligation to Eat Better

Your earlier book Eating Animals also dealt with animal agriculture, but focused on animal suffering. We Are The Weather feels much more like a call to action. What led you to this more prescriptive stance?

Part of it is the urgency of climate change, which is a collective problem. One could probably look at animal agriculture itself as a collective problem in the sense that it’s a system that produces so much violence and destruction that we all need to work to dismantle it. But animal welfare doesn’t have a ticking clock in quite the same way that climate change does. With climate change, we either fix it now or we will never fix it.

Of all the efforts that people could make to help the climate, why focus on food?

Most people think about animal agriculture or meat as something that they have a personal relationship with, whereas when we think about climate change, we think things like, “Someone’s got to do something.” We don’t know exactly where the “I” fits into the problem or the solution. That was something I wanted to figure out for myself: What it is that you could do—assuming that you’re not a legislator?

We know that the four things an individual can do that really matter are having fewer kids, flying less, living car free, and eating a plant-based diet. Most people aren’t currently in the process of deciding whether or not to have a kid, and 85 percent of Americans drive to work and live in cities designed to require a car. About half of all flights are either for work or for what are called non-leisure personal purposes, like going to visit a sick relative.

Food, however, is a choice that we make three times a day. It’s the only one of those four things that immediately addresses methane and nitrous oxide, which are the two most urgently important greenhouse gases. [Editor’s note: Over the long-term, methane and nitrous oxide are 25 to 300 times more effective at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.] So then I started to just think, what’s possible for me? What is fair to ask of others? What’s required?

People have more control over the agriculture industry with their food choices than they do over, say, oil and gas wells. But our current agricultural system is still supported by the government with subsidies, anti-whistleblower laws, and more. How does individual action succeed in the face of that?

Those laws aren’t what’s making it difficult for you or for me. They’re making it very easy for that industry to carry on or to expand its destructive practices, but they’re not forcing our hand. And we can force their hand. I’ve met a lot of farmers in my life who said to me, “I grow what people buy.” A good example of this is cage-free and free-range eggs, which are the fastest growing sector in the food industry—not because the industry had some sort of ethical revelation, not because they taste better, and not because they’re any healthier for us. It’s because people said, “I don’t want to support that.” And it worked. You could maybe find them in a health food store five years ago, and now you can find them in gas stations. So I don’t think it’s at all naïve to believe that consumer preferences will reform the industry. We’re watching it happen in front of our eyes right now.

You’re candid about your own struggles eliminating meat, and at times it seems like in We Are The Weather that you’re still trying to convince yourself. You write that you’re trying to stop eating eggs and cheese by the end of book. Did you succeed?

I have been succeeding, not perfectly, but a lot more perfectly than before. I would be lying if I said that it’s easy. It’s not easy, but that’s okay. Rather than feeling like a hypocritical failure when I fall short of my own intentions or values, I kind of enjoy the work of it. I like the feeling of digging in, and doing my best. For me, I’ve come to realize that this is not going to be a decision that I make once. It’s going to be a conversation that I have with myself at most meals, when I’m at the supermarket or a restaurant, where I just pause and say, “You want this. You also want that. How do we weigh those two wants?” Sometimes the want that is not good for the environment wins—and should win. If you have a relative who is sick, I think it’s the right thing to get on a plane and visit them.

You write about a friend of yours who refuses to read your books because he knows he won’t like the knowledge they will provide. So given how fraught an issue food choice is, are you optimistic?

My impression is that at the moment of our speaking, which is not the same as a year ago even, pretty much everyone knows what needs to be done and wants to do it. There are twice as many people in America who believe in Bigfoot as deny climate change right now. It’s hard to find people, putting aside our president, who deny the basic science and the basic realities of it, and most people want to participate in the solution. So what’s needed is not some kind of philosophical or ethical revolution, but connecting the values that we have and share with our behaviors. And I think a large part of that is just about how we talk about it, to each other and to ourselves.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.