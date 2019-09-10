The Trump Organization’s Biggest Acquisition Yet

Even the president’s domestic resorts are now seen as suitable for hosting high-level diplomatic events. Trump spent part of last month’s G-7 summit defending his administration’s decision to consider his Doral resort outside Miami when the U.S. hosts the annual gathering next year. “I think it’s a great place to be,” he told reporters during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “I think having it in Miami is fantastic, really fantastic.” A casual observer could be forgiven for thinking he was trying to infuse some federal funds into Doral’s depleted coffers.

Trump’s other U.S. properties have also become ersatz civic centers. Republican lawmakers and candidates spent more than $4 million nationwide to host rallies and fundraisers at the sites ahead of last year’s midterm elections. And then there’s the Trump International Hotel in D.C., which has become a gathering point for a certain slice of American politics who want to signal—both in person and in cash—their affinity for the president. Attorney General William Barr is even hosting his annual private holiday party at the hotel in December.

There’s only one problem with this entire state of affairs. Ideally, Trump would enforce a strict separation between the Trump Organization and his administration to prevent the appearance, or reality, of corruption. Failing that, the federal government would have taken these properties to manage on the taxpayers’ behalf so he and his family can’t profit from the presidency. Instead, the president has charted a third course in which the Trump Organization and the federal government blend together in some sort of unholy corporate merger. It may be the most successful hostile takeover in history.

This is not surprising, given Trump’s general disinterest in government ethics and his authoritarian impulses. He demands personal loyalty from FBI directors investigating his political allies and ousts attorneys general who don’t misuse the Justice Department’s immense powers on his behalf. Thanks to gaps in the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, he has replaced numerous Senate-confirmed officials in the executive branch with a pliable coterie of “acting” agency heads. In essence, he’s governing more like a CEO whose orders are rarely questioned than the president of a liberal democracy.

Indeed, even the more apolitical federal agencies are now behaving more like Trump Organization subsidiaries than civil servants working in the public interest. Last weekend, Trump mistakenly warned on Twitter that Alabama would be hit “harder than anticipated by Hurricane Dorian.” The state actually faced a fairly remote risk of storm damage and the National Weather Service’s Birmingham office quickly clarified on Twitter that Alabama was in no immediate danger. Trump spent the ensuing week lashing out at journalists about their coverage of the mistake. He even used a Sharpie to include the state inside the hurricane’s path on a hastily annotated map.