The Tragedy of Trump Diplomacy

That was a lot to digest. Trump called for U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan early and often before he became president, and has expressed skepticism about the American mission there ever since. But he had also lambasted Obama, his predecessor, for “negotiating with our sworn enemy the Taliban,” and so the news that he had planned to host representatives of the Taliban in Maryland around the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, then scrubbed the plan, then spilled about it on Twitter, was dizzying for critics, supporters, and administration officials alike. As with his waffling last year on North Korean negotiations and his sharing of a classified spy-satellite photo on Twitter last week, this was another example of Trump oversharing and throwing a wrench in the diplomatic works for no apparent reason other than his self-aggrandizement. And in the case of the Taliban talks, it may have been a lie of Trumpian proportions that could lead to thousands more deaths in coming months.

The New York Times on Sunday evening published an inside account of how exactly a potential deal with the Taliban hit a brick wall. The most remarkable bit—one that’s familiar to anyone who’s followed Trump’s diplomacy with North Korea—is why the president felt the need to kneecap his special representative’s months of yeoman’s work negotiating with the Taliban. In late August, White House officials suggested to Trump that the parties “finalize the negotiations in Washington, a prospect that appealed to the president’s penchant for dramatic spectacle,” in the Times’ words. Taliban officials, seeking political legitimacy, agreed to travel to the U.S. in principle, “as long as the visit came after the deal was announced.”

That was hardly an unusual request, as high-level negotiations go. It was how the North Korea playbook used to work in the Clinton, Bush, and Obama years: If Pyongyang’s representatives came to the table and hammered out a substantive deal in good faith at the working level, they might be rewarded with a presidential photo-op only when an agreement was finalized and signed.