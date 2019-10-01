The Shrinking Legacy of a Supreme Court Justice

When the case of United States v. Abrams arrived on the court’s docket that fall, Holmes reversed his position. Writing in dissent and joined by Justice Louis Brandeis, he argued that leaflets condemning U.S. military intervention in Russia and calling for a workers’ revolution were protected by the First Amendment. His opinion became perhaps the most famous articulation of a theory of the First Amendment. “Time,” he wrote, “has upset many fighting faiths.” The beliefs of one generation are overturned by the next. It follows, Holmes said, that “the best test of truth is the power of the thought to get itself accepted in the competition of the market.” For the next decade, Holmes and Brandeis dissented in a steady stream of free speech cases. In 1931, when the court’s majority began to side with speakers and against the government, Holmes was still on the court to see the reversal.

Holmes retired from the court the next year. He died three years later, at the age of 93. In the years after Holmes’s death, his two most famous dissents—Lochner and Abrams—became cardinal principles in the transformed Supreme Court. The justices would no longer strike down democratically enacted social legislation that had at least a reasonable basis; the Due Process Clause would no longer serve as a counter-majoritarian vehicle for laissez-faire policies. At the same time, the court emerged for the first time in American history as a defender of robust speech rights.

Budiansky presents these two traditions in the modern Supreme Court—democracy and free speech—as Holmes’s triumphant legacies today. But in our time, the already awkward relationship between these two legacies has broken down into warring standoff. Beginning in the 1970s, the Supreme Court’s First Amendment decisions have obstructed campaign finance rules necessary to protect democracy from the undue influence of wealth. The court has struck down third-party expenditure caps in election campaigns and restrictions on corporate political contributions. In 2007, the court overturned bans on certain corporate political “issue-ads.” In the Citizens United case of 2010, the court struck down restrictions on election-related speech by corporations.