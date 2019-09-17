The NRA Is Not a Domestic Terrorist Organization

What this illuminates instead is the uselessness of the term “terrorism” as a descriptor. It’s often applied to describe the very real phenomenon of political violence, whether committed by jihadist groups like ISIS or individual white nationalists who claim no organizational ties. But the term “terrorism” is so nebulous and ripe for abuse that it’s long outlived its usefulness as a means to understand violence of any kind.

What counts as terrorism? Like pornography, it’s largely in the eye of the beholder. Scholars who study political violence agree on certain characteristics: It’s generally committed by groups and individuals other than the government, and it’s generally carried out to advance political goals. From there, they diverge wildly on the specifics. By one recent count, academics and lawmakers around the world have created at least 260 definitions of what constitutes “terrorism.” As with art or beauty, the lack of consensus suggests that “terrorism” is ultimately subjective.

Part of the problem is that the term “terrorism” wasn’t created to serve as an analytic framework for understanding violence. It emerged as a political epithet during the darkest chapters of the French Revolution. Maximillian Robespierre, the radical leader who oversaw the Reign of Terror, spoke positively about the use of “terror” to achieve his revolutionary aims. Critics of his brutality described him as a terrorist not to understand how he wielded violence, but to give emotive weight to their disgust with his tactics.

Though it received sporadic usage thereafter, the term didn’t really hit its stride until the mid-20th century. Politicians and academics alike began using it to describe violence committed by non-state actors for political reasons. The Cold War, the collapse of European colonial empires, and ethno-nationalist strife in major democracies provided no shortage of opportunities: armed republicans and loyalists during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, the FLN in Algeria, the LTTE in Sri Lanka, the third Ku Klux Klan in the American South, and much more.

Using the term “terrorism” serves two interconnected purposes. One of them is largely rhetorical in nature. For particularly heinous crimes like mass shootings and car bombings, it’s not enough to simply describe them as murder or even mass murder. People naturally search for terms that not only convey the political aspect of the killings, but more fully express their revulsion and horror towards the event itself. Terrorism in this sense is more than just homicide; it’s a super-crime that demands an greater response than the average killing would receive from law enforcement.