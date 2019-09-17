Brett Kavanaugh Has Democrats Running Scared

For many women—those who have experienced assault, who generally believe that it happens, or who were not already politically predisposed to not believe this instance occurred—the debacle of Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination was not just outrageous and depressing, like the rest of politics in 2018, but actually painful. It hurt to watch Christine Blasey Ford recount a traumatic incident to a panel of repugnant old men, then be questioned and disbelieved publicly and cast aside to be alone with her death threats. It was emotionally and physically draining to watch a woman go through what so many women go through, but at the hands of the United States Congress; at America’s hands. Where would all that rage go? (It went nowhere; pushed down inside again, shoved back into the painful wound it had left behind, to press uncomfortably on our hearts forever.)

From out of that wound springs another: The spectacle of watching the national Democratic leadership demonstrate, over and over again, that they do not understand (or pretend not to understand) where this kind of anger comes from, or how to use political anger to their advantage. Republicans have been very successful in marshaling the rage of their base. During President Barack Obama’s tenure, it was almost too easy. Everything, from the First Lady suggesting children should eat vegetables to the president disrespectfully raising his latte at the troops, could be spun into white resentment of the stubbornly black president.



Not so for the Democrats. Throughout the Trump presidency—which has engendered (much more righteous) fury among the Democratic base—that anger has been squandered. The Kavanaugh confirmation fight was emblematic of this pathology. Republicans raised a hue and cry about the outrageous treatment of this Good Man whenever Democrats even timidly suggested that maybe it was in the public interest to determine whether or not the Supreme Court nominee sexually assaulted a woman. They had to be pushed to press this case. Ryan Grim reported in his book We’ve Got People earlier this year that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer “repeatedly told outside allies that a furious stand against Kavanaugh would enrage Trump supporters and only disappoint progressive voters. We have no power, he explained repeatedly.”



It’s unsurprising, then, to see how senior Democrats are responding to the latest allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. Politico reported on Monday that senior Democrats were “moving quickly to snuff out calls to impeach Brett Kavanaugh,” because such calls were not “realistic.” “Get real,” said Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin. Having an old man tell women and activists who do not believe a man who might have had a proclivity for waving his dick in women’s faces should be on the Supreme Court, “get over it”: That’s just what we call good politics.

