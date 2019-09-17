Brett Kavanaugh Has Democrats Running Scared

Durbin went on to say that if Americans see Democrats pursuing impeachment against these unpopular figures, “people will feel we’re ignoring the issues that mean a lot to them as families.” But Democrats are already ignoring those issues. It is nine months since the Democrats took control of the House and nearly three full years into Trump’s first term, and the Democrats still do not have a flagship, leadership-endorsed bill on drug prices. They could have one tomorrow, if Pelosi decided to endorse Bernie Sanders’s or Lloyd Doggett’s drug pricing proposals. Instead, she spent months trying to come up with her own. Her initial proposal having been deemed ineffective, it’s now reportedly morphed into something much more aggressive, and therefore has just as much chance of passing as the proposals she already had at hand. A fine way to waste nine months before an election year begins.



Senior Democrats believe power is something that only comes from having a majority in the Senate. “We have no power,” said a man whose party represents majority opinion on most issues. Yes, Republicans have gamed and broken the machinery of democracy to enact a nightmarish form of minority rule, but there’s hardly any need to spin up that dreadful engine while Democrats steadfastly refuse to use the tools the Constitution has given them. Democrats in Congress have no idea what they’re doing when it comes to impeaching the most obviously impeachable president in decades; it’s no surprise that they’d find the idea of using the same process against Kavanaugh ridiculous.



These Democrats will never find their way to success if they do not understand why telling America to “get real” about the chances of holding our second-most prominent alleged sex criminal to account is a losing proposition, or how the certain failure of an impeachment conviction in the Senate does not preclude using those proceedings to lay out the corrupt heart of Trump’s entire agenda—thus providing ample grist for Democratic hopefuls to press the case on the campaign trail. This aversion to governing, to actually using the power granted to them by the voters, only forces those voters to wonder whether these Democrats really want to win.

