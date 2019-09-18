Russian Trolls Love Targeting U.S. Veterans

It was but one of thousands of politically charged social media posts directed at military veterans by foreign actors, according to a new 191-page investigative report released Tuesday by Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA). And rather than taper off after the 2016 election, these shady accounts and shareable memes have continued to proliferate. “Known Russian propaganda and similar politically divisive content that targets service members and veterans is being spread by admins from at least 30 foreign countries, with concentrations in Eastern Europe and Vietnam,” VVA chief investigator Kristopher Goldsmith, writes in the report’s executive summary.

That report, which builds on inquiries begun by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, also details how an online account claiming to be a wing of ISIS called the “Cyber Caliphate” was, instead, a Russian cutout. Under the guise of Islamist terror, the Russian account sent a string of threatening messages to military wives: “We know everything about you, your husband and your children and we’re much closer than you can even imagine.” Mission accomplished: The messages prompted a cycle of alarmist national news coverage. “Online Threat to Army Wife: ISIS Is Coming For You,” the Fox News Insider headline blazed, incorrectly.

Major veteran service organizations spend a great deal of time protecting their members from affinity scams; that was the genesis of VVA’s online-troll tracking project. Goldsmith began by tracking impostor groups on Facebook, including a highly popular fake VVA page that was run not out of Washington but Plovdiv, Bulgaria. “The page was spreading falsified news—changing dates on true stories and sensationalizing and exaggerating otherwise benign reporting—on issues that are closely associated with this specific population,” he writes. In the course of his research, he also discovered that until last month, a 131,000-member Vets for Trump page was run by admins based in Macedonia.