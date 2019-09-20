Democrats’ Drug Price Bill May Be Dead on Arrival

Pelosi now must maneuver around McConnell and use this alleged “White House buy-in” to bring this long and arguably unnecessary effort to fruition. Any divergence between Trump and his fellow Republicans in the legislature is down to the president having a greater yen for Very Strong Action on issues that matter to people outside Washington than most Republicans. Through a canny combination of his personal racism, being dumb as a bar of soap, and coming to his own idiosyncratic politics largely through watching Fox News, Trump is tuned into the mind of a particular kind of Republican-voting Average Joe just a little bit more than your average crinkled Washington toff, who would never think of eating McDonalds when they could be ordering from The Palm.



And so Trump understands that that people are very upset about drug prices—and is especially aware that his base includes many among the angered strugglers for whom looming Islamic socialism and migrant caravans aren’t a sufficient distraction for the grim reality of drug prices. He has also come to realize that it is important to promise big things, like the Wall, and to appear to be fulfilling these promises. What he hasn’t figured out is that doing anything beneficial on drug prices is antithetical to the ideology and values of the Republican party that he leads, and that exposing this rift ought to, if the Democrats were at all competent, damage the party. This is why he occasionally slips up and says things like “why can’t Medicare cover everybody?” A great question, sir!



Pelosi’s best hope for getting a drug price bill through the Senate, with the White House’s support, was tapping into this part of Trump’s feeble brain. Therein lies the problem. Can you, a normal person who does not spend all their time on Capitol Hill, imagine Trump ordering Mitch McConnell to force his caucus to accept drug pricing proposals far stronger than the ones that PhRMA-backed conservative groups have just spent a year calling outrageously socialist? Only in Trump’s head do such impressive interactions occur. When Trump is out on a limb, he’s the most easily routed man in Washington. All it would take is one phone call in which McConnell assures the president that he is very correct and smart to have realized that foreign price controls are socialist, and Trump will tweet something along the lines of: “I worked with Nancy on drug prices for months, sadly what she came out with was not what we agreed on. Very disappointing. NO SOCIALISM!” And that will be that.

