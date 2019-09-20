Democrats’ Drug Price Bill May Be Dead on Arrival

And so Trump understands that that people are very upset about drug prices—and is especially aware that his base includes many among the angered strugglers for whom looming Islamic socialism and migrant caravans aren’t a sufficient distraction for the grim reality of drug prices. He has also come to realize that it is important to promise big things, like the Wall, and to appear to be fulfilling these promises. What he hasn’t figured out is that doing anything beneficial on drug prices is antithetical to the ideology and values of the Republican party that he leads, and that exposing this rift ought to, if the Democrats were at all competent, damage the party. This is why he occasionally slips up and says things like “why can’t Medicare cover everybody?” A great question, sir!



Pelosi’s best hope for getting a drug price bill through the Senate, with the White House’s support, was tapping into this part of Trump’s feeble brain. Therein lies the problem. Can you, a normal person who does not spend all their time on Capitol Hill, imagine Trump ordering Mitch McConnell to force his caucus to accept drug pricing proposals far stronger than the ones that PhRMA-backed conservative groups have just spent a year calling outrageously socialist? Only in Trump’s head do such impressive interactions occur. When Trump is out on a limb, he’s the most easily routed man in Washington. All it would take is one phone call in which McConnell assures the president that he is very correct and smart to have realized that foreign price controls are socialist, and Trump will tweet something along the lines of: “I worked with Nancy on drug prices for months, sadly what she came out with was not what we agreed on. Very disappointing. NO SOCIALISM!” And that will be that.



Pelosi’s only alternative is to somehow manage to get a version of this bill—likely much weakened—passed and signed. In that case, Pelosi would bestow on Trump a wonderful 2020 gift on one of the major issues causing pain and suffering in American voters’ lives today. This is not to say that the goal of every piece of legislation should be to a new cudgel with which to beat electoral opponents, but it would undoubtedly work out better for a Republican president to point to his great bill than a Democratic 2020 contender who had nothing to do with the process. But no matter: McConnell has made it clear that this won’t happen.



This is nothing that couldn’t have been gamed out from the outset. And so it’s a genuine puzzlement that Pelosi spent nine months of negotiations, along the way creating deep rifts in her caucus—all while not actually talking about drug prices—in order to avoid letting her caucus pass one of the two better ideas they had in their pocket. If the argument was that the two bills in hand would have been referred to as “socialism,” well, guess what: The same fate befell Pelosi’s alternative, in predictable fashion. In the best case scenario, an unpopular president receives a huge political win in a reelection year. (In all the other scenarios, Democrats merely squander the first nine months since returning to power in the House.)



What will get us closer to all Americans being able to obtain the drugs they need? Nancy Pelosi thinks the answer is to craft a bill Republicans will approve of, and making Bipartisan Deals that Everyone Gets Behind. The real answer involves defeating and destroying the Republican Party, and instituting Medicare for All. Pelosi hates that, too, so at least that’s some common ground with Mitch McConnell. Diabetics may be dying, but the spirit of bipartisanship lives on.

