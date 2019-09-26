Congress Is Still Breaking Treaties and Cheating Indian Country

Two days before the 2018-19 shutdown went into effect, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights released what was called the Broken Promises report. The damning 314-page document laid out how, for decades, the United States has been forcing tribal programs to survive off of scraps. “Funding for Native American programs has mostly remained flat, and in the few cases where there have been increases, they have barely kept up with inflation or have actually resulted in decreased spending power,” the authors wrote.

The Broken Promises report might have startled some, but in fact it was rehashing what the exact same commission had already said in 2003 in A Quiet Crisis: Federal Funding and Unmet Needs in Indian Country, which highlighted the exact same chronic underfunding. The Broken Promises report merely detailed how little has changed in the interim.

The request for mandatory federal funding has languished in Congress for years now, Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, chairwoman of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head, explained to the subcommittee. “I’m second generation having these same conversations in front of Congress,” Andews-Maltais said. “I don’t want my daughter, who worked on the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, sitting here and having the same discussion in her lifetime.”

If you’re looking for what all this means for the Natives on the ground, consider this monumental and heartbreaking series published by the Argus Leader last fall. Looking at the Rosebud Sioux and Oglala Sioux, the Leader found that life expectancy for Natives in South Dakota is twenty-one years shorter than the state average. Individuals treated at these IHS facilities have mistakenly had their limbs amputated; suicidal patients were abandoned and found dead; one man with mental health ailments and heart conditions was pepper-sprayed to death by hospital security. In the most horrific scenario, a doctor that worked at the Pine Ridge IHS hospital, in addition to prior stops at IHS facilities in Montana, was charged with the sexual abuse of minors, with reports of pedophilia dating back decades.

All of this is the direct result of underfunding. Because of the convoluted way Congress funds the Indian Health Service—it is run by the Department of Health and Human Services, but its funding comes through the Department of the Interior, which also houses the Bureau of Indian Affairs—the IHS is choked to the point of catastrophe on a yearly basis.

When stories like those above surface, outrage and shock are the natural reactions. Hearings are held, and Congressional committee members puff out their chests and scream at the very administrators they underfund. Last December, it was the Bureau of Indian Affairs spokesperson being exorcised by Senator Jon Tester for failing to find a solution to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis. In May, it was the Bureau of Indian Education that found itself facing the wrath of Representative Ruben Gallego, following the death of three Native students connected with Chemawa Indian School. Yesterday, it was the BIA official, meekly commenting that he was “not in a position today to be able to state an official agency position” on the two advanced appropriations bills being considered.

In every single scenario, the blood is very much on Congress’s hands. They simply refuse to look down at their stained palms.

There is some good news here. As a result of being ignored by Congress, some tribes have boosted their economies in the past three decades and assumed financial control of these operations. Fair gaming compacts with state governments allow for tribes to profit off of gambling, while others look to extractive or green energy production for revenue. Regardless of industry, the endgame of self-determination is to no longer have to rely on a Congress that was never reliable in the first place. And that is a wonderful notion, one that has resulted in increased cultural and political power, such as the Cherokee Nation’s recent decision to assert its treaty right and place a representative in Congress. But tribal self-sufficiency has also been an emergency response to federal failure and broken treaties.



Some tribes’ success in the face of such negligence has led outsiders, like Forbes contributor and Johns Hopkins professor Steve Hanke, to claim that all tribes should simply follow this route—all tribal lands should be privatized and weaned off the government teat. This line of thinking, rooted in misplaced colonizer-knows-best confidence, harkens back to the Allotment Era, when the state and federal governments worked to break up the tribal nations by pushing tribes to adopt the U.S. version of private property, thus nullifying their claims of national sovereignty and allowing non-Native capitalists to buy up massive tracts of what should have always been tribal land.

It’s easy for Indian Country issues to feel academic and a bit removed from the human costs that are inflicted every time a government shutdown or climate catastrophe strikes, given that the majority of Americans are at best only semi-aware of their nation’s own history as it relates to this land’s Indigenous communities. But the IHS—and every other federal service guaranteed to tribal nations in exchange for their homelands—should be classified as mandatory funding, as the proposed legislation states. The movement has the support of the tribes. The agencies, though they won’t say it outright as a matter of political posturing, are clearly supportive. The only group not on board, it seems, are the people with the votes who matter most.