Congress Is Still Breaking Treaties and Cheating Indian Country

Take the current situation on the Yankton Sioux reservation in South Dakota for example. Struck by a third round of flooding this year, the Yankton are struggling to rebuild necessary infrastructure in the community, such as flooded roads. As locals around the Lake Andes area have reported, the tribe dug trenches to try to divert the water, to little success. Jason Cooke, the Yankton Sioux vice chairman, put it as plainly as he could. “We’re not engineers,” he told the local news. But two days ago, the South Dakota government officially refused the Yankton Sioux’s request to call in the National Guard, telling the tribe and the public in a letter that the Yankton have “dirt” and “instructions” on how to build a berm to stave off the flooding.

One of the reasons for America’s failure is clear: Programs and departments crucial to tribal life, such as the Indian Health Service and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, are classified by Congress as what is known as discretionary funding.

What this means in practice is that the money that keeps the lights on in reservation and urban hospitals under IHS control is routinely subject to a partisan Congress passing the national fiscal budget on time. If the budget isn’t passed and the federal government shuts down—as it did this past December and January—so too do the hospitals. And the schools. And the housing programs. Shutdowns force tribal governments, at least those with the means to do so, to dip into their own coffers to cover all of these program costs until the government is back up and running; then the tribes have to go through a lengthy reimbursement process to recoup losses they never should have had to assume in the first place.