Moving Beyond Misogyny

Where contemporary feminists are almost morbidly obsessed with men and their foibles, the second wave was compelled by women and their potential.

Given this emphasis, it’s peculiar that second-wave feminists have in recent decades been tagged as puritanical, anti-sex penis-haters, a myth that could only be sustained by widespread failure to read their books. The second-wave feminists were exuberantly lusty, and desire was central to their often utopian thinking. Indeed, feminist intellectuals of the 1970s ardently believed that after the feminist revolution, everyone would have better sex. Shulamith Firestone, author of the 1970 classic The Dialectic of Sex, agreed with Freud on at least one thing: the centrality of sexuality to our society’s problems. But where Freud saw no solution to human unhappiness in this arena, Firestone envisioned the end of patriarchy. In consciousness-raising sessions, feminists questioned the male supremacy influencing how most humans copulated. Out of such sessions came books like Anne Koedt’s Myth of the Vaginal Orgasm, published the same year as Firestone’s treatise. Greer made fun of Koedt (“One wonders just whom Miss Koedt has gone to bed with”), but she was just as eager as her comrades to reimagine this sphere of life. Sexuality, Greer wrote, “must be rescued from the traffic between powerful and powerless, masterful and mastered … to become a form of communication between potent, gentle, tender people.”

The second-wavers acknowledged that much of what their contemporary society found sexy or romantic depended on the subjugation of women. But they placed great hope in the erotic future. In 1949, the foundational intellectual of the movement, Simone de Beauvoir (to whom Firestone dedicated her Dialectic), wrote:

Assuredly there are certain forms of the sexual adventure which will be lost in the world of tomorrow. But that does not mean that love, happiness, poetry, dream will be banished from it…. New relations of flesh and sentiment of which we have no conception will arise between the sexes; already, indeed, there have appeared between men and women friendships, rivalries, complicities, comradeships—chaste or sensual—which past centuries could not have conceived…. It is nonsense to assert that revelry, vice, ecstasy, passion, would become impossible if man and woman were equal in concrete matters; the contradictions that put the flesh in opposition to the spirit, the instant to time, the swoon of immanence to the challenge of transcendence, the absolute of pleasure to the nothingness of forgetting, will never be resolved…. On the contrary, when we abolish the slavery of half of humanity … the human couple will find its true form.

Second-wave feminism was powered by desire, erotic but also something more broadly libidinal: The drive, as Greer wrote, to “have something to desire, something to make, something to achieve and at last something genuine to give.” All these lusts powered a collective longing for—and vision of—a better society. Feminist intellectuals explained their views in radical terms. “Women’s liberation,” Greer wrote, “if it abolishes the patriarchal family, will abolish a necessary substructure of the authoritarian state, and once that withers away Marx will have come true willy-nilly, so let’s get on with it…. It goes much further than equal pay for equal work, for it ought to revolutionize the conditions of work completely.”