The Coveted, Overpriced Missile at the Heart of Trump’s Ukraine Scandal

It’s no wonder that Ukraine stood desperate for U.S. support against tank-heavy “great power competitor” Russia following 2014 annexation of Crimea. The Pentagon, transitioning from its post-9/11 obsession with “asymmetrical” foes to a renewed obsession with Russian and Chinese ambitions, recently began to upgrade its armored-vehicle brigades with Javelin missiles. The weapons would have an obvious role in checking the Russian advance in East Ukraine. Kiev had already purchased 210 Javelin missiles and 37 launchers from the U.S. for an estimated $47 million in May 2018. Trump’s intimated quid pro quo, besides being criminally stupid and self-interested, seemed to add a corollary to the Nixon Doctrine: The nature of a U.S. partner’s conflict or its larger importance doesn’t matter as much as the partner’s willingness to kiss the ring.

This has all put U.S. military commanders—who have long recommended the Javelin sales to protect Ukraine against further Russian encroachment, and who want to avoid involvement in Trump’s political shitshow—in a tight spot. On Thursday, as the impeachment clouds gathered, the DOD’s chief of European Command, Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, told Pentagon reporters that he recommended the Javelins get to Ukraine posthaste. “I think more of those will probably help, and right now it is my military advice that I think we should go forward with that,” he said. But when reporters pressed Wolters on whether he’d ever inquired why the sales had been held up by the White House, he declined to answer, and a spokeswoman stepped in to tell the press corps: “We’re not going to get into the politics here.”

But Trump chicanery or no, the military leadership’s zeal for arms transfers is already deeply political. Javelins could be just as effective against civilians and American troops as they are against Russian-built armor—and, like other globally popular U.S. weapons systems, they almost always end up used against civilians and American troops. A 2014 Pentagon report found that 43 percent of U.S. weapons of all types funneled to Afghan security forces simply vanished; a subsequent 2016 analysis revealed that the DOD could barely account for half of the 1.5 million weapons provided to Afghan and Iraqi security forces since the start of the invasions there. All of these arms flow freely between ISIS contingents across the Middle East and North Africa. In July, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. Ryan S. Dillon gave a flaccid answer when asked how the U.S. planned to keep track of weapons distributed to partner forces in Iraq and Syria: “Whenever we sign up for something, you know, we go through every serial number.”