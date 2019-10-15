The Art of the Unspeakable

This metaphor rings especially true in light of a pair of works made by Ono a few years later. Rape (or Chase), from 1968, is a text piece that describes “Rape with camera”: a cameraman is instructed to follow an unsuspecting subject found on the street “until she is in a falling position.” The following year, Ono and John Lennon enacted the script to make the film Rape, for which two men with cameras trailed an unknowing woman in London for over an hour, first outside and then into her apartment. She starts out seeming to enjoy the attention but by the end is terrified and hysterical at having no means of escape or help. It is excruciating to watch.

Rape is a rare piece from the late 1960s and early ’70s in which a woman serves as an aggressor (even though Ono wasn’t present for filming, the scenario was hers and the cameras followed her instructions). More often, female artists used the new genre of performance art to embody and process their role as victims, whether of overt violence or more subtle sexism. Quite a few of them did so by inviting or self-inflicting harm, thereby complicating the question of who was in control. The most extreme example is Marina Abramović, who for her Rhythms series (1973–74) stabbed her hands repeatedly, lay down inside a fire and passed out, and, in a more elaborate version of Cut Piece, gave the audience 72 objects to use on her however they wanted, including a loaded pistol.

Abramović pushed herself to her limits to see how much pain she could endure. By contrast, the Cuban-American Ana Mendieta was less interested in live violence than in its emotional specter, using her body to stage the effects of it. Mendieta’s “sanguinary early period,” as Princenthal labels it, was prompted by the murder and alleged rape of a student at the University of Iowa, where Mendieta was in graduate school. In 1973, not long after the killing, she invited her classmates and professors to her apartment. When they arrived, they found the door open and the artist inside: She was bent over and tied to a table with her underwear around her ankles. Her legs were bloody, and her head was facedown in a pool of blood. Shards of broken pottery lay on the floor. “The gory details recreated those that had been recently reported in the press,” Princenthal writes, “but one imagines that Mendieta’s colleagues, entering the dark, silent apartment like intruders, were altogether unprepared for what they found.” Fryd reports that the group sat down and discussed the work while the artist stayed still for an hour.