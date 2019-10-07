America Is Screwing the Kurds Yet Again

Throughout the Iran-Iraq war, the U.S. had long known about Hussein’s chemical attacks, tolerated them, and even provided targeting information used by chemical units (against the Iranians, not the Kurds), all because he was their bulwark against Tehran. As Bush’s predecessor, Ronald Reagan, once wrote into the margins of a Pentagon intelligence report: “An Iranian victory is unacceptable.”

But three years later, as U.S. armor repelled Hussein’s soldiers from neighboring oil-rich Kuwait, President George H.W. Bush suddenly rediscovered the Kurds as a possible check to Baghdad’s power. “The Iraqi people should put Saddam aside, and that would facilitate the resolution of all these problems,” Bush said in early March of 1991, as U.S. victory seemed imminent. Believing that Bush had their backs, Kurds in the north and Shi’a Iraqis in the south launched uprisings against the Saddam regime.

But the U.S. did not have the Kurds’ backs. Despite their territorial gains and open call for Hussein’s arrest, the American commander, General Norman Schwarzkopf, did not advance to Baghdad; instead, he negotiated a settlement that permitted Iraq to use helicopters for logistical purposes. The Iraqis instead used helicopters as gunships, raining steel and chemicals down on Kurdish positions, killing thousands and displacing many more. The U.S. more or less looked the other way as Kurds fled for safety under a no-fly zone in the north. “We don’t think that outside powers should be interfering in the internal affairs of Iraq,” State Department spokesman Richard Boucher said at the time.

Nevertheless, the U.S. soon engaged northern Iraqi Kurds as only they could: by setting up a CIA station. Led by operations officer Robert Baer, the CIA in 1995 negotiated a truce between rival Kurdish factions and worked with them on a plan to capture or kill Saddam. “It’s the most efficient group we’ve dealt with in the past 20 or 30 years,” Baer told me today. “They’ve got their own agenda, no doubt about it, but they are the only proxies we have in that part of the world.”

Baer, the Kurds, and a group of Iraqi army collaborators plotted not only to attack Hussein’s home, but to smash his army and foment an insurrection. But with mixed signals from Washington—plotting to kill a foreign leader is, after all, illegal—the operation was compromised, and Hussein turned the opposition back… after a Kurdish force had already wiped out three Iraqi divisions. In the chaotic aftermath, one Kurdish faction aligned itself with Saddam, who launched an offensive, captured the northern city of Erbil, and executed 700 Kurds.

The subsequent U.S. embrace of the Kurds during the Iraq War of 2003 was full of contradictions. George W. Bush and his neoconservative war architects used Hussein’s attacks on the Kurds as a pretext for the invasion. “On this very day 15 years ago, Saddam Hussein launched a chemical weapons attack on the Iraqi village of Halabja,” Bush announced, just four days before the U.S. “shock and awe” bombing began. “With a single order the Iraqi regime killed thousands of men and women and children, without mercy or without shame. Saddam Hussein has proven he is capable of any crime.” Bush, of course, did not note the U.S.’s knowledge or tolerance of previous Iraqi chemical attacks.

Middle East geopolitics is an altar on which the Kurds are constantly sacrificed.

Nevertheless, the Kurds became a bloc on which Americans could rely in the fight against Hussein, then the Baa’thist insurgency, then Al Qaeda in Iraq, then ISIS. But as President Barack Obama found—first in withdrawing troops from Iraq in 2011, then in seeking to stop ISIS’s expansion in 2014—to support or arm Kurdish forces is to essentially endorse their longtime aspiration for independent statehood, a prospect that threatens Iraq’s already-tenuous federal government, as well as the ambitions of Turkey. Middle East geopolitics is an altar on which the Kurds are constantly sacrificed.

All that said, it’s not clear there’s any real geopolitical reasoning behind Trump’s decision to let the Turks run roughshod over Kurdish Syria. The president, like his predecessors, is always willing to sacrifice masses of peoples to some greater interest, but in this case it’s unclear what that interest is, other than perhaps to declare an empty victory against the Islamic State and try to claim credit for ending one of the U.S.’s smallest and newest military engagements. That, at least, fits with the nationalist “populism” that brought him to power. “He’s just pulling us out of the Middle East, into an isolationist position,” Baer told me. “There’s no constituency [for this] other than ‘Why are we wasting all this money on these ragheads?’”

Trump, confronted by withering criticism of the move Monday, quickly tweeted that if Turkey—a NATO ally of the U.S., pledged to collective security of all the member nations—did attack the Kurds in Syria, or tried anything else “that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!).” But the blowback from his withdrawal announcement will continue to snowball. “The obvious thing is the Kurds will never trust us again,” Baer said. “They’ll align with Damascus, the Russians, the Iranians now. We’ve just told them: You want to survive this? Deal with Iran.”

Beyond that, he believes, Turkey’s irredentist claims will continue apace. Tehran will seek an even greater hand in regional affairs than the U.S. invasion of Iraq already gave it. Iranian involvement will further arouse Arab states’ disquiet; ISIS might reconstitute itself again, as Sunni Muslims in the region search desperately for some kind of security. And, of course, tens of thousands of people are likely to die before even a best-case scenario kicks in.

In previous U.S. administrations, sacrifices of Kurdish autonomy and safety were made, mostly wrongly, in the interests of broader stability concerns. While the Trump administration continues this official policy of periodic betrayal, the move itself is pure Trump: spontaneous, surprising even to advisers, destabilizing, and ultimately pointless, except insofar as it earns him another ruthless despot’s approval on the telephone. “Our pulling out is going to cause more chaos and more violence,” Baer told me. “I don’t advocate ignorance as a foreign policy strategy, but he’s going to give it a try.”