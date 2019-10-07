America Is Screwing the Kurds Yet Again

The subsequent U.S. embrace of the Kurds during the Iraq War of 2003 was full of contradictions. George W. Bush and his neoconservative war architects used Hussein’s attacks on the Kurds as a pretext for the invasion. “On this very day 15 years ago, Saddam Hussein launched a chemical weapons attack on the Iraqi village of Halabja,” Bush announced, just four days before the U.S. “shock and awe” bombing began. “With a single order the Iraqi regime killed thousands of men and women and children, without mercy or without shame. Saddam Hussein has proven he is capable of any crime.” Bush, of course, did not note the U.S.’s knowledge or tolerance of previous Iraqi chemical attacks.

Middle East geopolitics is an altar on which the Kurds are constantly sacrificed.

Nevertheless, the Kurds became a bloc on which Americans could rely in the fight against Hussein, then the Baa’thist insurgency, then Al Qaeda in Iraq, then ISIS. But as President Barack Obama found—first in withdrawing troops from Iraq in 2011, then in seeking to stop ISIS’s expansion in 2014—to support or arm Kurdish forces is to essentially endorse their longtime aspiration for independent statehood, a prospect that threatens Iraq’s already-tenuous federal government, as well as the ambitions of Turkey. Middle East geopolitics is an altar on which the Kurds are constantly sacrificed.

All that said, it’s not clear there’s any real geopolitical reasoning behind Trump’s decision to let the Turks run roughshod over Kurdish Syria. The president, like his predecessors, is always willing to sacrifice masses of peoples to some greater interest, but in this case it’s unclear what that interest is, other than perhaps to declare an empty victory against the Islamic State and try to claim credit for ending one of the U.S.’s smallest and newest military engagements. That, at least, fits with the nationalist “populism” that brought him to power. “He’s just pulling us out of the Middle East, into an isolationist position,” Baer told me. “There’s no constituency [for this] other than ‘Why are we wasting all this money on these ragheads?’”