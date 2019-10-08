The Plot Against Medicare for All

One of the groups that Trump believes the rest of America is most desperate to keep away from their Medicare are immigrants. Trump claimed that Democrats are proposing “draining your healthcare to finance the open borders,” and said Democrats “put foreign citizens who break our laws and endanger our country…way ahead of American citizens like you who obey our laws.” This is complete and utter dribble. How would raiding Medicare funding allow for open borders? Do open borders even cost anything? Wouldn’t it be cheaper, in fact, to disband the border patrol and open the border? But it’s a fool’s errand to try and ascertain meaning or assume any kind of linear, logical thinking from what Trump says. (Trump also suggested that the pharmaceutical companies might be behind the push to impeach him, in retaliation for his desire to lower drug prices.)



To be clear, immigrants pay far more into Medicare than they receive in benefits: A 2013 study published in Health Affairs found that immigrants “contributed $13.8 billion more to the [Hospital Insurance] Trust Fund than it paid out on their behalf,” largely because most of them are of working-age. The same is true for private health insurance, which is heavily subsidized by immigrant contributions. This discussion is all the more insane because undocumented immigrants are not even eligible for Medicare, Medicaid, or subsidies on the ACA marketplace. Even green card holders must live in the United States for five years before they are eligible for Medicare, regardless of age. (The law that put that last restriction in place was signed by Bill Clinton.)



As if to drive the point home, Trump followed up the Medicare order with another executive order on Friday night that will ban immigrants from obtaining visas unless they have health insurance or can prove they can afford care. It also effectively bans legal immigrants hoping to obtain visas from using the ACA subsidies that they otherwise qualify for, since those won’t count for the purposes of this rule. The order says the United States “admitting thousands of aliens who have not demonstrated any ability to pay for their healthcare costs,” contributes to the problem of uncompensated care. Immigrants already have to demonstrate that they won’t become a “public charge” while in the United States—meaning that they won’t use government funding for things like health care, a policy made even more onerous and cruel by the Stephen Miller-backed rule issued earlier this year. (When my husband sponsored my green card, he had to sign a form promising to pay the government back if I ever used a means-tested benefit, like Medicaid.)

