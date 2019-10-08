The Plot Against Medicare for All

When they say Medicare for All, people have to understand this: Medicare for All is not as good a benefit as the Affordable Care Act. It doesn’t have catastrophic [coverage] — you have to go buy it. It doesn’t have dental. It’s not as good as the plans that you can buy under the Affordable Care Act. So I say to them, come in with your ideas, but understand that we’re either gonna have to improve Medicare — for all, including seniors — or else people are not gonna get what they think they’re gonna get. And by the way, how’s it gonna be paid for?

Either Nancy Pelosi was desperately uninformed about what one of the most prominent bills her caucus had introduced actually contains, or she was cravenly lying. The same goes for Joe Biden. The fact is that Medicare for All would drastically improve Medicare for seniors, by eliminating almost all cost-sharing; by including free dental, hearing, and vision coverage; and by covering long-term care, which is currently only covered by Medicaid.



It’s not just keeping the government’s hands off Medicare: It’s keeping your neighbors’ hands off it, too.

Whether these lies are told by Trump, the health care industry, or Democrats, the intent is the same: Lie to seniors about what will happen to their Medicare and pit their interests against the interests of everyone else. The absurd “keep your government hands off my Medicare” line that we’ve heard for at least 25 years takes on a new spin. It’s not just keeping the government’s hands off Medicare: It’s keeping your neighbors’ hands off it, too.

One of the groups that Trump believes the rest of America is most desperate to keep away from their Medicare are immigrants. Trump claimed that Democrats are proposing “draining your healthcare to finance the open borders,” and said Democrats “put foreign citizens who break our laws and endanger our country…way ahead of American citizens like you who obey our laws.” This is complete and utter dribble. How would raiding Medicare funding allow for open borders? Do open borders even cost anything? Wouldn’t it be cheaper, in fact, to disband the border patrol and open the border? But it’s a fool’s errand to try and ascertain meaning or assume any kind of linear, logical thinking from what Trump says. (Trump also suggested that the pharmaceutical companies might be behind the push to impeach him, in retaliation for his desire to lower drug prices.)



To be clear, immigrants pay far more into Medicare than they receive in benefits: A 2013 study published in Health Affairs found that immigrants “contributed $13.8 billion more to the [Hospital Insurance] Trust Fund than it paid out on their behalf,” largely because most of them are of working-age. The same is true for private health insurance, which is heavily subsidized by immigrant contributions. This discussion is all the more insane because undocumented immigrants are not even eligible for Medicare, Medicaid, or subsidies on the ACA marketplace. Even green card holders must live in the United States for five years before they are eligible for Medicare, regardless of age. (The law that put that last restriction in place was signed by Bill Clinton.)



As if to drive the point home, Trump followed up the Medicare order with another executive order on Friday night that will ban immigrants from obtaining visas unless they have health insurance or can prove they can afford care. It also effectively bans legal immigrants hoping to obtain visas from using the ACA subsidies that they otherwise qualify for, since those won’t count for the purposes of this rule. The order says the United States “admitting thousands of aliens who have not demonstrated any ability to pay for their healthcare costs,” contributing to the problem of uncompensated care. Immigrants already have to demonstrate that they won’t become a “public charge” while in the United States—meaning that they won’t use government funding for things like health care, a policy made even more onerous and cruel by the Stephen Miller-backed rule issued earlier this year. (When my husband sponsored my green card, he had to sign a form promising to pay the government back if I ever used a means-tested benefit, like Medicaid.)



This prospect of immigrants coming for your healthcare isn’t just one of the many whimsical notions lodged in Trump’s brain, like Graydon Carter’s relative standing in the New York media world. In fact, many Americans seem to believe that immigrants already get free care from the government. A Politifact article from earlier this year did the painstaking and futile work of debunking a Facebook post, shared over 14,000 times, that wondered why “seniors on Social Security have to pay for Medicare and a supplemental (insurance) and the illegals get it all for free?” Since most Democratic candidates indicated their plans would cover undocumented immigrants—who need and deserve free health care as much as anyone else—it’s plausible that this particular attack has taken on new significance, though it’s also true that Republicans have been saying this since long before that debate stage moment. Trump once said Democrats want to give every immigrant a car. At this point, it might not matter a lot what they’re actually proposing.



Trump’s intent is clear: Divide, blame, point fingers at any source of distress in the American health care system other than the profiteers who are actually at fault.

Trump’s intent is clear: Divide, blame, point fingers at any source of distress in the American health care system other than the profiteers who are actually at fault. In the most Trumpian way, it’s a combination of a sleazy sales pitch and the fundamental lies at the heart of American capitalism, telling people they must protect the jewels the market has given them when really all they have is Arby’s and an emptying strip mall. Medicare is not great, and Medicare Advantage is a scam, but they’re better than the nightmare landscape of the private market for people under 65, so threatening them with the false prospect of losing these treasures is effective. Throwing in some nativist harum-scarum adds the sleek veneer of “preserving the old way of life.”



“Divisive” is one of those words used so often in Washington that it has lost all meaning. But this is what opponents of Medicare for All, including both Trump and Biden, are doing: They are dividing Americans against each other to obscure our common interest in an equitable health care system. Despite the lies and fearmongering, almost every American would benefit immeasurably from Medicare for All. Their best bet for defeating it is in obscuring that fact. The cost is putting ordinary Americans at each others’ throats.