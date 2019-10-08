National Review’s Strained Defense of Trump

It’s worth dissecting those assumptions a bit further. It’s indisputable that Hunter Biden’s board seat on Burisma was unsavory at best. It’s also indisputable that Biden pressured Ukraine’s then-president Petro Poroshenko to dismiss Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin over his handling of corruption investigations. One of these investigations was a probe into Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma. McCarthy’s juxtaposition of these facts might lead a reader to conclude that Biden used his position as vice president to undermine an investigation that could affect his son. That would be profoundly troubling if it were true.

But all of the available context points in the other direction. The Obama administration’s problem with Shokin wasn’t that he was going too hard on oligarchs like Zlochevsky; it was that he was going too easy on them, often by slow-walking and shelving anti-corruption cases. What’s more, Biden and the Obama administration weren’t alone in criticizing how Shokin handled those cases. The European Union and the International Monetary Fund also urged Kiev to oust him, as did Ukrainian anti-corruption activists and reformers. So did three Republican senators, who signed a letter in 2016 that urged Ukraine’s president to reform the prosecutor general’s office. Poroshenko and other top Ukrainian officials have disputed Trump’s narrative and said Biden never discussed specific cases with them.

McCarthy also tries to normalize Trump’s approach to Ukraine. “To listen to commentary, not only by anti-Trumpers, but even some Trump defenders who don’t seem to understand what they’re talking about, one would think that a quid pro quo is always bad, and that it is a terrible thing to pressure a foreign government,” he wrote. He argues that what Trump’s opponents describe as a “quid pro quo” is actually just bargaining in American foreign relations, and that the alleged “extortion” is just a form of diplomatic pressure that one government applies to another. Trump’s actions, clumsy as they may be, are reimagined as statecraft in McCarthy’s retelling.

There’s a kernel of truth here. Presidents often seek things from foreign powers and offer them things in exchange. The U.S. government also uses a variety of soft-power and hard-power tools to pressure other countries into taking actions they would prefer. This is Foreign Relations 101. What sets Trump’s Ukraine dealings apart is not the means by which they were undertaken, but the underlying rationale that guided them. In democratic countries like the United States, presidents aren’t supposed to advance their personal interests when conducting foreign relations, but rather a policy agenda that benefits the country as a whole.

McCarthy muddles that line between Trump’s personal interests and his policy agenda. “Presidents are in charge of foreign relations, and they pursue policies that they’ve run on,” he argues. “Presidents seeking reelection need policy successes. A president’s management of foreign policy and his political interests naturally overlap. At the same time, a policy that is good for the United States may have the collateral effect of politically damaging a president’s political rival. A president should not be discouraged from pursuing American interests just because doing so might help the president or harm the president’s opposition.”