The Fight to Occupy Alcatraz

On November 20, 1969, a boat pulled out of the San Francisco harbor. On board were 89 Native activists, ready to respond to the treasured American tradition of breaking treaties.

The decision by the Native students and activists aboard the boat had been a thoughtful one. For decades, a federal government that had signed agreements with hundreds of tribal nations saying it would act as their steward had been forcing them off protected territories. One of the Occupation’s leaders, Shoshone Bannock activist Lanada War Jack, who was then a doctoral candidate at University of California Berkeley, had successfully petitioned for the creation of a Native studies curriculum for the entire University of California public school system as a leading proponent of the Third World Strike for Ethnic Studies. But the tide was moving too slowly.

At the time, and until 1978, it was illegal for Native people to even openly observe their religious practices. Kids were still being herded off to Bureau of Indian Education schools that forced them to observe new religions and ways of life. Any resistance could get one branded as a Communist. Seeking to eschew the path the colonizers were trying to force them down, the original Occupiers hoped to highlight the longstanding culture of mistreatment. Still, few imagined the scene would attract as much attention as it ultimately did.

“When we took Alcatraz then, it’s not like people hadn’t been fighting prior to that,” War Jack told me. “It’s just that we we happened to be in the middle of the bay in international seas and had international attention immediately. And so we had hoped to be able to support other forms of resistance that were going on, because we’ve been up against it, well, since the genocide.”

Consistent with broader tendencies of the time, War Jack, who along with other Alcatraz leaders, such as Richard Oakes and John Trudell, spoke with the press and even published research papers and grant proposals during the occupation, never received the attention these others did for her leadership. “It was because the media sucked up to the patriarchy and went in that direction,” she said. “Women, we were still nonexistent because we’re on the bottom of the totem pole, which is why I went to get my doctorate degree in the first place. As Indian woman, we had absolutely no credibility, we just don’t exist, you know? They never acknowledged me because I’m invisible, I’m an Indian.”