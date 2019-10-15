The Connection Between Pipelines and Sexual Violence

Because pipelines are typically routed through rural communities, local law enforcement, often times already stretched thin, are left trying to police a sudden, months-long influx of hundreds of outsiders. This was among the many points underscored in June, when Canada’s federal government released its MMIWG report, a years-long study undertaken by the federal government that declared the missing and murdered indigenous women epidemic a state-induced genocide. Among the findings presented in the 1,200-page document, the Canadian government pinpointed extractive industries and man camps as hotbeds of violence. “We call upon resource-extraction and development industries and all governments and service providers to anticipate and recognize increased demand on social infrastructure because of development projects and resource extraction, and for mitigation measures to be identified as part of the planning and approval process,” the report’s authors wrote.

While the fact that Canada invested the resources into producing the MMIWG Final Report sets it miles ahead of the U.S. government, Canada continues to invest in extractive efforts, its crude oil exports surpassed by only three other countries. (The U.S. currently sits at No. 8.) The Keystone XL pipeline, if completed, would transport oil sands from Canada down to the Gulf Coast, to be funneled into the region’s refineries. In South Dakota and Montana, towns around the reservation communities abutting the pipeline route would play temporary host to roughly 1,000 pipeline construction workers as they complete the project. And with the 1978 U.S. Supreme Court case Oliphant v. Suquamish preventing tribal police from charging non-tribal citizens with crimes, responsibility for policing the man camps is almost wholly shifted onto county sheriffs and the FBI.

The problem, as always in Indian Country, is getting American politicians to care about human beings more than campaign contributions. As it stands, U.S. officials, rather than heeding these side effects of the nation’s addiction to oil and natural gas, are instead focusing on fighting protesters. As the Montana Free Press has previously reported using public records requests, Fox and other Montana politicians have repeatedly met with local and federal law enforcement, but not to talk about the increased rates of violence along the pipeline route. Instead, following the lead of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, they have been meeting with police to discuss how to best proactively combat future Keystone XL demonstrators.