The Democrats Don’t Have a Frontrunner

Sure, most of them could probably defeat a ranting, raving Donald Trump in November 2020. But winning the nomination and standing with arms raised in triumph on the stage of the Milwaukee convention seems a stretch for all of them from Joe Biden on down.

Smart people in the Democratic Party, whose judgment I normally respect, are convinced that Senator Joe Biden will win the nomination after clinching the African American vote in South Carolina and sweeping the following Super Tuesday primaries. That was the path, they point out, followed by two other establishment favorites: Al Gore in 2000 (who never lost a primary) and Hillary Clinton (who always had a lead over Senator Bernie Sanders) in 2016.

But for a former two-term vice president, Biden has a surprisingly weak array of institutional backing. According to a tabulation by the website FiveThirtyEight, Biden boasts the support of just five senators and three governors. Of course, Donald Trump’s election has cast doubt on the shopworn idea that the “party decides,” but these endorsement decisions—or lack of them—provide an intriguing measure of how political insiders regard their self-interest—and the odds of aligning with a winner.