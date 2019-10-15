Beto O’Rourke Is Out Over His Skis

It’s unclear how many religious organizations would be impacted by such a plan, but it’s safe to assume that there would be a profound impact on America’s spiritual infrastructure. Most Christian denominations—including the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches, the Latter-Day Saints movement, as well as the Baptist, Methodist, and other evangelical traditions—oppose same-sex marriages and would be swept up in this policy change. So would many Orthodox synagogues and a wide swath of mosques and other Muslim cultural organizations.

Unsurprisingly, O’Rourke’s Democratic rivals rejected his call, leaving him unusually isolated among the candidates. “I’m not sure he understood the implications of what he was saying,” Pete Buttigieg told CNN on Sunday. “That means not only going to war with churches, but also with mosques and a lot of organizations that may not have the same view of various religious principles that I do.” Elizabeth Warren’s campaign also told the Associated Press that “religious institutions in America have long been free to determine their own beliefs and practices, and she does not think we should require them to conduct same-sex marriages in order to maintain their tax-exempt status.”

O’Rourke’s idea would likely not survive a brush with the courts if enacted.

O’Rourke’s idea would likely not survive a brush with the courts if enacted. It’s hard to imagine a good-faith interpretation of the First Amendment’s Free Exercise Clause that would allow Congress to grant tax exemptions to some churches and deny them to others because of their particular beliefs. If the IRS can withhold tax-exempt status from churches that support marriage equality, a future Trump-like president could simply invert that formula and punish churches unless they oppose it—or abortion, or whatever other spiritual tenet they choose. Virtually every Democratic candidate is drafting policy ideas that could one day become 5-4 losses before the Roberts Court; very few of them are proposing something that could be rejected by all nine justices.