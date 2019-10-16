Are the Democrats Even Worried About Voter Suppression?

That marks the fourth consecutive debate where the topic went undiscussed. It’s impossible to expect that the moderators and candidates can give appropriate attention to every policy area, of course. Climate change, for example, is still perennially under-discussed in the debates given its importance. But the omission of voter suppression still stands out precisely because of the direct impact it could have on the 2020 election.

The issue is particularly salient in Ohio. Federal courts blocked the state from carrying out a sweeping purge of the voter rolls on the eve of the 2016 election. A group of civil-rights organizations had sued Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted over his plan to remove inactive voters from the registration lists. While every state conducts some level of regular maintenance of its voter rolls to remove those who’ve either moved out of state or died, Husted argued that his supplemental process was necessary to protect the state from the threat of voter fraud, which is, was, and remains virtually nonexistent.

Civil rights groups warned that the plan, if implemented, would disenfranchise thousands of voters, particularly from lower-income and disadvantaged communities. The Supreme Court ruled last year in Husted v. A. Philip Randolph Institute that the process could go forward. “We have no authority to second-guess Congress or to decide whether Ohio’s [law] is the ideal method for keeping its voting rolls up to date,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the 5-4 majority, which split along traditional ideological lines. “The only question before us is whether it violates federal law. It does not.”